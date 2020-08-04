Vote like your children's livable futures depend upon it

As political races in Montana heat up in this time of climate chaos, Donald Trump's malevolence and the COVID-19 pandemic, it's crystal clear that citizens who value science and facts, want livable futures for their children and don't endorse their own extinction, have only one choice as voters: the Democratic Party.
Democrats are active statewide, forging clean energy resolutions and greening local ordinances. Three strong Democratic contenders are running for the Montana Public Service Commission, two of them women. Unfortunately, Missoula's clean electricity resolution representatives must work with NorthWestern Energy, our backward monopoly utility, the only utility nationally still pursuing coal. NorthWestern reps want continued profit for their shareholders off the backs of Montana ratepayers. Their procurement plan proposes coal and fracked gas energy, no new clean renewables. To be an extractive fossil-fuel seeking corporation in this time of national crisis is anachronistically out of step. They're on par for willful ignorance with citizens who refuse to wear masks, risking their own and other's lives. Sadly, NorthWestern and Montana's five white, male, Republican PSC commissioners never consider climate concerns. Republicans deny climate catastrophe.
Greg Gianforte met recently with Missoula voters (July 16 Missoulian), never mentioning climate, or Trump either, until pressured by a "testy" citizen. This disgruntled gentleman apparently felt Gianforte wasn't "Trumpy" enough. His three pressing issues were defending Trump's lies on Russian collusion, protecting inanimate statues and not defunding police, stating, "What are you doing to address these issues, which are way bigger than trying to get Montana back to work?"
We know Republicans will never address climate ecocide, but how do they feel about gestapo-like secret police shooting a peaceful young protester in the head with a "non-lethal" projectile, fracturing his skull, necessitating immediate hospitalization and reconstructive facial surgery? The Portland Police Department, the mayor and the Oregon governor strongly condemned this lawless violent assault.
Climate activists everywhere know our movement must also address issues of poverty, systemic racism, police violence against people of color, and our pernicious legacy of slavery and colonialism. A recent (July 16) Common Dreams op-ed, entitled "We're so Certain of Our Colonlalist Selves That We're Destroying Our Own Planet," written by Chicago journalist Robert Koehler, addresses this: "Indigenous cultures aren't just 'part of our history' — living museum pieces — but planetary stewards, spiritually in touch with nature, with life itself, in a way the 'dominant culture' is not. To the dominant culture, this is a dead planet and our job is to dig it up, find the oil, find the coal, find the gold, and get rich while we still can. Yeah, yeah, global warming, but what's that compared to profit?" Koehler asks us, "So who are the savages here?"
In December of 2008, Tim DeChristopher, a young climate activist, crashed an oil and gas lease auction in Utah, when BLM meant Bureau of Land Management, not Black Lives Matter. He bid on leases he couldn't possibly buy, resulting in arrest, two felony convictions and 21 months in prison. After release, he continued his activism through peaceful, non-violent means, founding an organization called Peaceful Uprising. He's an inspiration to people everywhere trying to comprehend climate change denialism.
In an article from Nation Magazine titled "This Is What Needs To Be Done," written by Wen Stephenson (Feb. 24) about climate direct action campaigns (No Coal, No Gas), Tim DeChristopher memorialized for us all brilliant words to live by, "Eventually we will reach a point... where there's no jail sentence that's going to get people to just go quietly to their own destruction." Truer words were never said.
Vote for Democrats; your children's livable futures depend upon it.
Beth Taylor Wilson is an essential services worker and a member of the 350 MT leadership team.
