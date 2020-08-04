Vote like your children's livable futures depend upon it

We know Republicans will never address climate ecocide, but how do they feel about gestapo-like secret police shooting a peaceful young protester in the head with a "non-lethal" projectile, fracturing his skull, necessitating immediate hospitalization and reconstructive facial surgery? The Portland Police Department, the mayor and the Oregon governor strongly condemned this lawless violent assault.

Climate activists everywhere know our movement must also address issues of poverty, systemic racism, police violence against people of color, and our pernicious legacy of slavery and colonialism. A recent (July 16) Common Dreams op-ed, entitled "We're so Certain of Our Colonlalist Selves That We're Destroying Our Own Planet," written by Chicago journalist Robert Koehler, addresses this: "Indigenous cultures aren't just 'part of our history' — living museum pieces — but planetary stewards, spiritually in touch with nature, with life itself, in a way the 'dominant culture' is not. To the dominant culture, this is a dead planet and our job is to dig it up, find the oil, find the coal, find the gold, and get rich while we still can. Yeah, yeah, global warming, but what's that compared to profit?" Koehler asks us, "So who are the savages here?"