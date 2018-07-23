Initiative 186 isn't about clean water. It’s a cunning attempt by environmental extremists to end mining in Montana.
Montana’s current standards are among the most stringent in the world, ensuring water downstream from Montana mines remains virtually pristine. Because of existing treatment standards, water from mines may be cleaner and more suitable for aquatic life than surrounding streams and rivers.
The devious methods used by I-186 supporters are twofold: ignore current law (prohibiting any contaminated water to be released from existing mines), implying current laws are insufficient. Next, direct the Department of Environmental Quality to deny mining permits based on undefined terms, the unachievable requirement of “clear and convincing” evidence.
Without clear definitions of proposed permitting terms, I-186 virtually encourages ongoing lawsuits, delaying or stopping new mining applications. Providing “clear and convincing” evidence that Bigfoot doesn’t exist is impossible, yet that’s the standard mining companies must attain in I-186.
As for cleanup of legacy mining operations, DEQ Director Tom Livers recently informed the Environmental Quality Council that funding for water treatment of old mines comes from extraction industry taxes, not the general fund (everyday taxpayers).
Mining contributes over $42 million annually in tax revenue to Montana’s economy, one of the highest-paying industries in Montana. Without mining operations, some Montana cities/counties may become financially insolvent in a few years, resulting in tax increases on Montana workers or reduced services, potentially both. There isn’t another option.
Those telling us we can’t have both high-paying extraction industry jobs and clean water are deceitful. Please educate yourselves on this damaging initiative: we’ll save great jobs and prevent an economic catastrophe in Montana. People whose livelihoods depend on mining, directly and indirectly, cannot sustain a death-blow of this magnitude.
Water quality won’t improve because of I-186, but the economy in Montana will suffer irreparable damage if passed.