Vote to save democracy with Democratic candidates

Our country has two infections. One is pandemic; the other, not as deadly but as destructive, is extreme divisiveness.

In 2018, there were 17 million more votes for Senate Democratic candidates than for Republican — yet the Republican Party controls the Senate. There were 6 million more votes for Democratic House of Representative candidates than for Republican — yet the Republican Party kept control of the House of Representatives. In the last 50 years, 18 Supreme Court justices have been confirmed. Of those, Republican administrations have appointed 14 despite having only once won a presidential majority since 1988.

Our polarization is, in part, a consequence of minority rule and a society where basic facts are questioned, conspiracy theories from the far reaches of the internet are circulated more than factual news, and reputable press is vilified by the president.

Please do your part to heal our country by voting for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot! The Democratic Party, under the leadership of Joe Biden, is committed to fact-based solutions to our problems. Democrats are committed to inclusiveness and to politics that reduce rather than inflame divisiveness.