Vote to save democracy with Democratic candidates

Our country has two infections. One is pandemic; the other, not as deadly but as destructive, is extreme divisiveness.
In 2018, there were 17 million more votes for Senate Democratic candidates than for Republican — yet the Republican Party controls the Senate. There were 6 million more votes for Democratic House of Representative candidates than for Republican — yet the Republican Party kept control of the House of Representatives. In the last 50 years, 18 Supreme Court justices have been confirmed. Of those, Republican administrations have appointed 14 despite having only once won a presidential majority since 1988.
Our polarization is, in part, a consequence of minority rule and a society where basic facts are questioned, conspiracy theories from the far reaches of the internet are circulated more than factual news, and reputable press is vilified by the president.
Please do your part to heal our country by voting for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot! The Democratic Party, under the leadership of Joe Biden, is committed to fact-based solutions to our problems. Democrats are committed to inclusiveness and to politics that reduce rather than inflame divisiveness.
Steve Bullock, U.S. Senate: A proven leader opposed by a feckless incumbent whose major claim to fame is voting five times to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Governor Bullock has protected Montanans with pre-existing health conditions and, unlike his opponent, he will continue that as our senator.
Kathleen Williams, U.S. House of Representatives: Her record of working across the aisle to craft health care solutions for Montanans and protecting our public lands is in stark contrast to her land developer opponent, who has lackluster performance as state auditor rubber-stamping a 23% increase Montanan’s insurance costs.
Mike Cooney, governor: Cooney has served Montana as legislator, secretary of state and lieutenant governor. He is an experienced and collaborative leader. He has an established record of delivering results for Montana. His hyper partisan opponent was convicted of an assault and is an undisputed liar.
Bryce Bennett, secretary of state: Senator Bennett is a voting rights advocate and has a long record of battling dark money and fighting for access to our public lands. He will be a welcome change from bumbling Corey Stapleton, whose handpicked deputy is Bennett's opponent.
Raph Graybill, Montana attorney general: Graybill's wide experience advocating for public lands, Montanan's health care and voting rights make him an easy choice over an opponent, who wants to strip $30 million from the Montana Department of Justice, and who presides as county attorney in Roosevelt County with the highest rate of violent crime in the state.
Shane Morigeau, state auditor: A state representative and a member of the Flathead Nation, he has worked successfully across both sides of the aisle in Helena. His opponent, after pleading guilty to non-resident hunting violations, accused "the liberal Montana FWP deep state" of being "on a witch hunt” for catching him.
Melissa Romano, superintendent of public instruction: A dedicated, award-winning teacher. Unlike her opponent, who has spent her career diverting public dollars toward private schools and then lying about it, Romano is a passionate advocate for public education and will work hard for pre-K programs.
Monica Tranel, Public Service Commission: Tranel has over two decades of experience fighting for Montanans as an attorney arguing in front of the PSC and Montana Supreme Court. Her opponent, while not busy entertaining the Bundy family and introducing bills to divest our public lands, engages in spreading false rumors.
The choice between the Democratic candidates up and down the ballot and their opponents could not be starker. Please vote to save our democracy.
Karen Wickersham is chair of the Missoula County Democrats and a retired budget officer for the U.S. Forest Service.
