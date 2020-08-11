Voting by mail is safe, secure, accurate

Gov. Steve Bullock announced his highly anticipated decision to allow individual counties in Montana to determine whether to conduct their elections entirely by mail.
Bipartisan election administrators across the state requested this option for the November general election to protect public health and the integrity of the vote. Governor Bullock heard their concerns and made the right decision.
The Missoula County Elections Advisory Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank Governor Bullock for his decisive leadership during this ongoing crisis. Missoula County Elections is now able to focus entirely on delivering a secure and transparent mail-ballot election. The upcoming election is critical, and this decision will allow the county to serve voters safely and efficiently and provide stability and continuity in a time of pronounced uncertainty.
Due to the impact of COVID-19 on our community, many of Missoula County’s traditional polling places would have been unavailable in November, requiring potentially confusing relocation or consolidation of polling locations and an even greater risk to the health of elections workers and the public. This decision significantly mitigates these concerns.
Because of timely guidance received from the Governor’s Office during the June 2020 primary election, the Missoula County Elections Office ran a very successful all-mail election. The inclusion of prepaid postage on ballots and increased outreach efforts contributed to record turnout, while social distancing and enhanced cleaning measures allowed staff to safely provide in-person voter services.
Mail ballot voting, which the Montana Legislature enacted in 2005, is safe, secure and accurate. Almost 70% of Missoula County voters already vote by mail. Voting by mail will help people avoid unnecessary exposure and long lines on Election Day. Voters can check www.MyVoterPageMT.com to confirm they will be receiving a ballot in the mail at their current address.
Those who’d like to get even more involved in the elections process are encouraged to apply to serve on the Elections Advisory Committee, an independent committee that studies the efficiency of the electoral process, advocating for fair, robust and trustworthy elections. The board is currently accepting applications for new members. You can apply online at boards.missoulacounty.us/apply.
This column is signed by members of the Missoula County Elections Advisory Committee: Denver Henderson, Travis Hoffman, Todd Mowbray and Shibu Arens.
