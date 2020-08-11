Voting by mail is safe, secure, accurate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Steve Bullock announced his highly anticipated decision to allow individual counties in Montana to determine whether to conduct their elections entirely by mail.

Bipartisan election administrators across the state requested this option for the November general election to protect public health and the integrity of the vote. Governor Bullock heard their concerns and made the right decision.

The Missoula County Elections Advisory Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank Governor Bullock for his decisive leadership during this ongoing crisis. Missoula County Elections is now able to focus entirely on delivering a secure and transparent mail-ballot election. The upcoming election is critical, and this decision will allow the county to serve voters safely and efficiently and provide stability and continuity in a time of pronounced uncertainty.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on our community, many of Missoula County’s traditional polling places would have been unavailable in November, requiring potentially confusing relocation or consolidation of polling locations and an even greater risk to the health of elections workers and the public. This decision significantly mitigates these concerns.