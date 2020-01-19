Women’s Marches across the nation yesterday celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which extended the right to vote to women. This was a big step in making our elections more free and fair than they were before 1920.
Nothing is more fundamental to our democracy than free and fair elections.
Progress on all other issues depends on our ability as constituents to hold our elected officials accountable for representing the people who elect them.
Two threats to our democratic election system existed in 1920 and continue to plague us today: 1. ensuring all citizens’ right to vote and 2. ensuring our elected officials represent their constituents. The League of Women Voters was there in 1920 fighting for the vote and we are here today still fighting for free and fair elections.
In 1920 the 19th Amendment did not ensure that all women were able to vote. State and local discriminatory voting practices barred Asian, African American, Native American and other women (and men) of color from voting. Passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 finally created federal protections for all citizens’ right to vote.
Thereafter, it took years of challenging these discriminatory state laws and local practices in federal court to enforce the Voting Rights Act.
In 2013 a U.S. Supreme Court decision effectively removed the requirement for federal oversight of election procedures in cities and towns with a history of discrimination, weakening federal enforcement of the Voting Rights Act.
More recently in 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court further weakened the Voting Rights Act when it ruled that the federal courts have no role in preventing political gerrymandering. Gerrymandering occurs when a political party manipulates the boundaries of legislative or congressional districts to favor that party, taking power away from voters to elect their officials while giving party politicians power to choose their constituents.
When the 2019 Supreme Court ruling effectively placed authority over political gerrymandering in the hands of state legislatures, the League launched a nationwide campaign to create and defend independent redistricting commissions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Montana is fortunate to have an independent commission. Most states do not.
The League of Women Voters is carrying the fight forward to protect basic democratic institutions on many fronts. The League has been involved in lawsuits against discriminatory voter ID requirements created to prevent “voter fraud” that evidence shows doesn’t exist, and in lawsuits to prevent discriminatory purges of voter registration roles. The League helped draft the “For the People Act,” historic legislation that will modernize our election system, reform redistricting and restore the Voting Rights Act. The “For the People Act” has already passed the U.S. House and has been introduced in the U.S. Senate.
The battle for all citizens to have the right to vote in free and fair elections is not over. It requires our continual vigilance, action and support.
For 100 years, the League of Women Voters has defended voting rights and free and fair elections, provided nonpartisan candidate forums and information on issues and advocated for policies defined through consensus of its membership. The League does not endorse candidates or parties. Membership is open to men and women, citizens and non-citizens over the age of 16.
The League of Women Voters Missoula is offering a free public meeting for those interested in finding out more about what the League does at the local, state and national level: “Introduction to the League of Women Voters: Issues and Actions for 2020,” Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Missoula Public Library.