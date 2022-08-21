W.R. Hume: Montana should take advantage of chance for scenic southern Amtrak route

Revival of the passenger train "Olympian Hiawatha", with traditional and new city stops, could become an economic engine for all stakeholders.

Discussion of a scenic rail passenger route will be kicked-off Aug. 22-23 at the "Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit" in Billings. Attending will be Montana DOT, Amtrak, BNSF and Montana Tribal Authority.

These panelists are a hot catalyst to get movement. The main result of this conference has to be collaboration.

Every representative listed is of equal importance. The atmosphere in talks has to be instilled confidence that all win, that all get a piece of profits.

There is a procedure to get results. It's going to cost a lot of money to upgrade a new rail Amtrak route, with a good sales job to get the dollars.

The backstory here is convincing Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to provide supportive funding. Recall that the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Jobs Act passed in November 2021 is cut right in half: $600 billion for roads, bridges and rail upgrades with other hard-surface infrastructure, and $600 billion for future climate-friendly advanced transportation design.

The amount is spread over 10 years and available with winning competitive grants. "Competitive grants" sounds political but make no mistake about this infrastructure bill in operation as we speak; it is very selective though vast and available.

Rail improvements to double-line the south Montana route with extra track is there for the asking.

The Passenger Rail Summit in Billings has the right stuff, the chemistry of all parties concerned to get plans to roll. This conference presents the most critical of timing.

Let me explain how to get the "golden spike" hammered in.

First, let's talk about Amtrak's part.

Traveling from Chicago across Illinois, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho and Washington this new West Coast route would be the most scenic long-distance train in America. Stationing would be along southern Montana's former Montana Rail Link, now owned and operated by BNSF.

Operating every day, Amtrak could use this run to display new SuperLiner cars with improved rider comfort. Hundreds would ride this train daily for stops by Yellowstone National Park. Additionally, Montana residents would benefit from Amtrak's weatherproof and safe style of transit in winter.

BNSF is an excellent railroad company. I have contact with top management of America's largest railroad corporations. I use them for baseline information.

One business factor must always be considered when dealing with the big Class 1 railroads: They are super conservative and cautious.

BNSF is soon to compete for new business geography with the ensuing mega-rail merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern. This operation will have expanded customer service in three nations from Canada to southern Mexico.

Development of new freight customers along former Montana Rail Link is important to BNSF. Federal DOT subsidy for upgraded rail and double-track must be included in infrastructure improvements. That will help speed-up customer freight delivery and Amtrak route scheduling.

That is the most important element of coming negotiations.

Finally, the passionate direction of Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is the prime catalyst for an overall agreement. Display of advantages for BNSF is probably the most important talk.

Lots of new rail riders for Amtrak will fit right in to expanded long-distance service plans. Amtrak is motivated to cover the nation with new rail passenger opportunities, made possible by new funding.

Neighboring states on a new established route such as South Dakota — the only state without Amtrak service — would have a Rapid City stop for Mount Rushmore. Let's all get together for a revived "Olympian Hiawatha".