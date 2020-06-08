Want to create good forest jobs? Pass the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act

Maintaining our existing forests and restoring already-logged areas will preserve one of the planet’s most effective carbon sinks to fight global warming and provide what may be our last chance to keep endangered species from extinction and contribute to our planet’s much-needed recovery from the widespread impacts of extractive industries.

Protecting forests saves money

We are in the middle of the earth’s sixth great extinction. One of the few places where scientists think we can stop it in the Northern Rockies, where we still have millions of acres of functioning, intact ecosystems. Science shows that providing vital biological corridors to connect the smaller ecosystems still existing within the Northern Rockies will protect native plants and animals from extinction. That’s exactly what the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act does. Moreover, NREPA will save taxpayers millions of dollars that would otherwise be spent subsidizing private corporations to loot our public forests.