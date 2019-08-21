My name is Alan Ault and I want to be your voice for lower taxes from Ward 4 on Missoula’s City Council.
I absolutely love our wonderful city and want it to remain a place where everyone can afford to live. Unfortunately, taxes have increased steadily every year over the past decade. The rising taxes and ineffective policies of our city government are raising rents and making the dream of home ownership unattainable for our young families that are just getting started. And, out-of-control taxes and spending are causing our older population to have to sell their homes and leave the city in which they raised their families. Because of this, I am extremely concerned, as it is becoming even more expensive for seniors and renters to live here.
We are not seeing an increase in public service equal to the increase in taxes. Our roads are in terrible condition, adding to congestion and air pollution. Further, our emergency services are woefully understaffed. The safety of all Missoula residents is of utmost importance and should be a priority for our local government. It is no secret that crime is increasing in Missoula and we need more police.
Sadly, instead of putting money towards protecting us, the current city government is spending our money by giving it away in a program that pays for unnecessary bridges, new bank buildings, retail locations and new hotels — and provides huge tax breaks and incentives for multi-millionaires.
Big corporations promise to boost our economy by creating jobs and attracting tourism. Our unemployment rate is currently hovering around 2% — but these are entry-level positions. Good-paying jobs are not coming to Missoula in relation to the amount of construction we’re seeing here. Because we do not have the population to fill these entry level positions, this continued increase in low-level jobs is causing multiple smaller locally owned businesses to close. Missoula naturally attracts tourism without the help of these big corporations. I continue hearing that Missoula is rapidly losing its charm and is becoming another Portland or Boulder.
I have been a resident of Missoula for 19 years and a successful businessman for 30-plus years. As a Missoula resident, 14 years ago I started the nonprofit Missoula Transportation and Restoration Museum, DBA Montana Auto Tech. This program has been introduced to the local high schools and has marked the return of “auto shop class” for our students. The students receive high school credits and work job share with local businesses. Every April, when you see 75 to 80 cars inside Southgate Mall, that’s us.
I have been a Big Brother as well as a CASA (court-appointed special advocate) volunteer. I have also been an active advocate in getting young people into high-paying, skilled labor jobs and apprenticeships for years. My wife Nanette is a local business owner as a periodontist. I know what it is like to open and run a small business in Missoula.
Residents of Ward 4 can count on me to be a consistent voice for lower taxes in our city and to always be reasonable and prudent about spending. I am the candidate for Ward 4 that Missoula residents need because I am a retired businessman and I understand what it means to live within a budget.
I am honored to be endorsed by current city councilman Jesse Ramos, who shares my vision for the future of Missoula. Thank you, councilman Jesse. I firmly believe that it is time to bring fiscal responsibility and accountability to the Missoula City Council and I would be honored to have your vote in the primary election Sept. 10. Thank you.