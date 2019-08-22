My name’s Greg Strandberg. I’m running for Missoula City Council in Ward 4. This will be my last letter to the Missoulian before the Sept. 10 primary.
Chances are good that I’ll lose that primary. I’m not supported by the Democrats. I’m not supported by the Republicans. On top of that, I’ve lost five elections in this town already. Most people who follow politics think I’m a joke.
But you never know; maybe this’ll be my year. I knocked on over 1,100 doors so far, starting in late June. I didn’t raise money this year. I gave my campaign $400, which was used to cover the $150 filing fee and to print up 1,500 flyers. The Republican in this race has raised $1,200, while the Democrat has raised a whopping $7,000!
I hope I win this year, but if I don’t, I’m happy I gave it a good try. Today I’d like to discuss a few things I think we should address:
• As a community, we’ve never gotten over the 2000 Hell’s Angels incident, and the police response to it. Our police department has seen 20 years of apathetic funding and staffing as a result. With an epic drug crisis sweeping into town from our Westside, it’s time we put these old animosities to bed so we can get the next decade started off on the right foot.
• I believe lifelong Missoula County Public Schools staffers and longtime retirees are beginning to question the path that our schools are on, particularly when it comes to their insatiable appetite for bonds. I love our schools and want to give them what they need so our students succeed. I also worry that we’re dipping into the ‘want list’ a little too much. Could this create bond fatigue? Could our annexation of rural lands bring in more conservative voters that will react to that fatigue by shooting down these bonds? I hope MCPS thinks about this.
• Several people have told me they’re sick and tired of our urban deer. The solution to this starts with a simple survey. We have enough biologists in this town to count our urban deer population. Then we can determine how many we have per square mile, and how many we’d like to have. I personally believe 20 per square mile is enough, though right now I suspect we have over 100 per square mile. We need to trap the females and move them out of town. The males will follow. Your flowers can grow.
• We have a monumental problem with opium in this town right now, whether in pill form or the needle. A woman told me she’s finding needles in McLeod Park, which tells me our drug crisis is expanding from the Westside and heading east. Sadly, I doubt we’ll confront this problem until the needles begin showing up in the University District’s parks.
• I love the idea of helping homeless families who want to work and make their lives better. We should do that. What we shouldn’t do is enable able-bodied adults who don’t want to work and just want to sit around and get drunk and high all day. Currently, we’re doing this way too much. Our homeless shelter gives out three square meals a day for up to 60 days straight to these addicts. Drug addicts feed off our generosity, and then in the winter they hang around and we have to house them or they’ll die. Our social services system and our first responders are at their wit’s end over this, and we as a community need to have a hard discussion about this crisis.
Ballots for Ward 4 were sent out Aug. 16 and need to be returned by Sept. 10. Thanks for voting!