We all live on the river

Nearly everyone who calls Missoula home supports protecting and restoring the river. These twin goals have also been the core mission of the Clark Fork Coalition for the last 35 years. In that time we’ve worked with local communities to win big victories for clean water, like removing Milltown Dam, restoring the Blackfoot-Clark Fork confluence and launching one of the most ambitious river cleanup efforts in the world.

Is the work complete, or without challenges? No. But we have decades of proof that when we pull together, we can tackle some of the most difficult and complex challenges facing our watershed and the communities it sustains.

We face another of those challenges now in Missoula: the growth of homeless camps along the Clark Fork. River advocates know that many issues impacting our waterways, such as de-watering and mine pollution, begin far beyond the banks. This issue, too, begins far beyond the banks, and well outside the watershed. Like other challenges, it is complex, it’s been decades in the making and it offers no easy answers.

The Clark Fork Coalition does not claim to have the expertise or experience to address the deep social and economic factors behind the growing number of riverside encampments. Can we confirm they impact the river? Yes. Just as we know that angling, tubing and irrigation impact the river.