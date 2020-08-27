We all live on the river

Nearly everyone who calls Missoula home supports protecting and restoring the river. These twin goals have also been the core mission of the Clark Fork Coalition for the last 35 years. In that time we’ve worked with local communities to win big victories for clean water, like removing Milltown Dam, restoring the Blackfoot-Clark Fork confluence and launching one of the most ambitious river cleanup efforts in the world.
Is the work complete, or without challenges? No. But we have decades of proof that when we pull together, we can tackle some of the most difficult and complex challenges facing our watershed and the communities it sustains.
We face another of those challenges now in Missoula: the growth of homeless camps along the Clark Fork. River advocates know that many issues impacting our waterways, such as de-watering and mine pollution, begin far beyond the banks. This issue, too, begins far beyond the banks, and well outside the watershed. Like other challenges, it is complex, it’s been decades in the making and it offers no easy answers.
The Clark Fork Coalition does not claim to have the expertise or experience to address the deep social and economic factors behind the growing number of riverside encampments. Can we confirm they impact the river? Yes. Just as we know that angling, tubing and irrigation impact the river.
The manifestations of those impacts may differ. But the reality is: all of us who come to the river for recreation, employment, sustenance — or respite and shelter — affect it in some way. From banks eroded by bandit trails, to the flotsam that escapes our rafts — intentional or not, we leave our mark. Homeless camps also leave a mark. Though they are not the first, last or worst of the river’s stressors.
But like other river-facing challenges, those camps, the people they shelter, and the roots of their growth, need our attention, and demand the best we can bring to compassionate, creative problem-solving.
Fortunately, we’re making progress, thanks to some committed local leaders, and the longstanding, though often under-resourced, efforts and expertise of social service organizations. Importantly, that work has also been informed by the input of those who — by choice or by circumstance — live on the banks of the Clark Fork.
We can support these efforts by insisting this issue remains a community priority — while understanding there are no quick fixes. We can educate ourselves about how acute factors drive the growth of riverside camps — including the pandemic and resulting recession — as well as how chronic, systemic influences perpetuate homelessness and drive individuals and families to the brink. We can commit to respectful dialog — for the duration — so that long-term solutions have the best chance for success, and can share our ideas and constructive input (www.engagemissoula.com provides a good place to start).
We can also acknowledge that our shared goal to “protect and restore” is most effective when it, too, extends beyond the banks. Granted, in this wearying and unfamiliar time, it’s not easy to summon the mental and emotional capacity to protect the most vulnerable among us, or restore the parts of our world that are broken. But the river has a way of sharpening focus on what matters — clean water; basic human dignity — and challenging us to find solutions.
In truth, we all live along the river. Day upon day it welcomes us, absorbing what we bring to its waters — good or bad. What it asks now is that we make the honest effort, choose collaboration over blame and commit to the transformative work of making our watershed and community a better, healthier place.
Pat Ortmeyer is communications director for the Clark Fork Coalition.
