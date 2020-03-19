Ten years ago, I started the Global First Ladies Alliance, working with heads of state and presidents' wives around the world. In 2014, leaders we supported across Africa were struck by the Ebola outbreak. In that moment, we learned what effective, rapid response to a public health emergency should look like. And we learned that everyone, from heads of state and military leaders to parents and young people, had a role to play in saving lives.

Following the Ebola outbreak in western Africa, presidents and national leaders set protocols and clear directives at the national level. Yet during the early stages, infection and death rates continued to spike. What was happening? “The true challenge is separating people from their loved ones and stopping people from congregating. The death rate keeps spiking because people are confused and afraid,” the first lady of Sierra Leone shared. In short, the things that made the Ebola outbreak much more deadly were the lack of social distancing and clear information.

We are facing this same challenge now in cities and communities across the country as we attempt to tackle COVID-19. The solution: create a communication and implementation structure that empowers everyone, from national leaders to parents, to follow directives that safeguard their communities.

We are all leaders now.