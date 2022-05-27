We are proud to endorse Zooey Zephyr for HD100

Both of the candidates in this race are people with hearts for service and commitment to the greater good, and both have an ability to build relationships and get things done, but Zooey’s history of advocacy and community organizing for social and economic justice have demonstrated her particular focus on building more just and equitable systems. Smart, savvy, and a hard worker, she has built an impressive coalition of both supportive elected officials and grassroots door-knockers.

We also endorse Zooey because, right now, her voice and her presence are badly needed in our state.

As Trustees of Missoula County Public Schools, we swear an oath to uphold the Montana Constitution, which states:

Article X: Section 1. Educational goals and duties. (1) It is the goal of the people to establish a system of education which will develop the full educational potential of each person. Equality of educational opportunity is guaranteed to each person of the state.

And we support our District policies which also strongly affirm this vision of equality of educational opportunity for all students.

Yet we know that as a District, and as a state, there is too often a gulf between the aspirational goal, and the lived reality day-to-day. Mundane, daily experiences haven’t been made welcoming to LGBTQ+ individuals- like checkboxes only for “male or female” on school paperwork, or resistance (or uncertainty) from staff about use of gender-affirming language. Over time, these experiences can make children, and parents, wonder if our schools are really places where they are welcome, where they can thrive, where they can reach their full educational potential. Too often, instead, LGBTQ youth face bullying — so much so that national advocates estimate that 45% of LGBTQ youth — and over half of trans youth — have seriously contemplated suicide. In a state with one of the highest suicide rates among youth in the nation, we should be taking this very seriously indeed.

If the strong statements in our Constitution and our policies truly reflect our values, there is much work to do.

Nationwide, more anti-LGBTQ bills were signed into law in 2021 than any other year, including right here in Montana. And yet, in places where LGBTQ legislators serve, these bills typically fail to gain traction. Why? Because there’s nothing like seeing someone in real life, even working together, talking together, solving problems together, to demystify people who seemed different or scary.

That’s part of the incredible value of Montana’s public schools; they are one of the few places left, in our increasingly polarized civic life, where people from diverse sectors of our communities spend time together. It’s essential that we strive to send leaders to Helena who can speak from both their values and their lived experience about what it means to respect the dignity and rights of each individual.

Let’s send Zooey Zephyr to Helena. Please vote Zooey for HD100.

Grace Decker, Nancy Hobbins, Wilena Old Person, Meg Whicher are Missoula Public School Trustees.

