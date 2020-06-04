We demand too much of renewable energy

Renewables are imperative to placing real limits on the scale of human tragedy in the years and decades ahead. That said, I worry because the sheer scale of mining necessary to scaling up the renewables will cause yet more damage to an already damaged world. Just in Montana alone, the necessary transition from fossil to renewable energy will put legs under proposals for mining associated with the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness, the Smith River, and Copper Mountain in the Potomac area.

In a nutshell, renewable technology can’t possibly be as clean and green as it’s so often seen. Nor will it be enough. Imperative, yes. But not enough.

Their biggest problem is that too many of us are demanding too much of it.

The most penetrating criticism I’ve seen of renewable tech is that it’s being promoted at massive scale to reassure us that we can go on as before, with little if any reduction of our demand for energy, no change of lifestyle, no movement beyond what Greta Thunberg calls our “comfort zones.”

This is a comforting view, one that we’d all love to be true. But it means relying on a massive scale of mining.