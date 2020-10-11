We deserve better from our Public Service Commission

The overarching lesson from all of this is that we cannot sustain a true and robust democracy if we have to rely on the courts alone to keep public officials on the right side of the law.

To the contrary: Whether as citizens, government officials, consumers or business executives, we all need to commit ourselves to playing by the rules. And those rules are not only our laws, but also the norms required of any civil society:

Mutual respect. Empathy. Honesty. Fairness. Integrity.

Regrettably, the news has been full of reports about the current PSC’s members refusal to play by the rules. News of their trivial political rivalries, their childish infighting, their neglect and disregard of the work that commissioners were elected to do — and are being paid to do. This shirking of responsibility is unacceptable. Montanans deserve better. Montanans deserve to be represented by commissioners who will work hard and will bring professionalism, competence and relevant experience to the job.

The last line in the Declaration of Independence includes these solemn words:

“... we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.”