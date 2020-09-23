We must deal with climate change

Under such extreme fire weather, the only thing that halts blazes is a change in weather. It rains or snows. The wind dies down or the temperatures drop. I know of no exceptions.

5. One recent study reviewed 1500 fires around the West and found the highest severity blazes occurred in areas with “active forest management” while protected landscapes like wilderness areas where presumably, fuels were higher, burned less intensely.

6. Removing large trees as advocated by the timber industry is a false solution since large trees do not readily burn—rather is it is the fine fuels like needles, small branches, and cones which are the main fuel for fires. That is why you have snags left after a fire—the large boles do not burn easily.

7. Indeed, active forest management can contribute to larger and more severe fires because it opens the forest to greater drying and more wind penetration—two factors most responsible for large wildfires

8. The western Cascades where fires are still spreading is one of the most heavily logged regions in the entire country. If “fuel reductions” were going to be effective anywhere, this is the place. Yet the wind-driven fires roar through clearcuts and thinned forests alike. The idea that we can preclude large wildfires by more “active forest management” is pure delusion.