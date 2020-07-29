We must reignite Montana's economy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our state, and our country, has never faced a challenge like the one we are confronted with today. COVID-19, and the ensuing shutdown, sent shock waves through our economy. The consequences have been devastating, and we are only beginning to see its full impact.

Over the last few months, we’ve experienced economic carnage unlike any period in my lifetime. Many business owners had to make the difficult decision to tell loyal employees that the paycheck they were depending on wouldn’t be coming. Countless others have been forced to close their doors for good — the flames of lifelong passions extinguished forever.

Even more tragically, some have lost their lives. It is painful to think of the life and human potential that this pandemic has taken from us. To those who lost a friend or a loved one, my heart goes out to you. I share your anguish and join in grieving for every member of our American family that’s succumbed to this virus.

Despite these unprecedented challenges, I have been encouraged to see Montanans come together and help one another during these trying times. The outpouring of support for the vulnerable and those in need has been incredibly heartening. It is truly a reminder that in Montana, our communities are our strength, and that together there is no storm that we can’t weather.