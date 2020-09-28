We must step back from the edge of chaos

Granted, there are many good reasons for people to be nervous, angry, disenfranchised and very, very worried about the future. The climate crisis alone seems to be more than the nation and world can successfully address or mitigate. But as persistent drought and triple digit temperatures wrack the West Coast, we are offered tired, ineffective excuses — such as logging what’s left of our national forests when more logging has only resulted in worse wildfires due to higher wind velocities, faster snow melt-off and quicker drying. In fact, many of the worst fires have nothing to do with forests, but are burning in chaparral and sparse desert brush. Even Weyerhaeuser’s “intensively managed” tree plantations are burning down, yet again putting the lie to the “healthy forest management” excuse for more clearcuts.