We must work together to ensure justice for all

We have people working exclusively on equity issues in our Public Health department and at the Partnership Health Center clinic. And we understand all our work must be considered through an equity lens. Even so, inequality persists and we must address it now.

There is a lot of work to be done and as your elected officials we shoulder the burden of change. This work must be perpetual, so we are making a sustained commitment. We expect that you will hold us to account and appreciate your involvement. Please join us in this effort.

Over the course of the past week, in the midst of violence and devastation, we also saw unlikely alliances and witnessed acts of unprecedented solidarity and kindness: the organizer of a conservative rally invited a Black Lives Matter activist to the stage; law enforcement professionals denounced the actions of racist officers; a sheriff and his deputies responding to a call for security, instead joined the march with protesters; a stalwart row of blue uniforms in Texas took a knee in honor of those who’ve been slain and those who marched.

Robert Kennedy said each time a person “stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.”

Let’s keep working together — starting with ripples — so that the tragic events of last month mark the end of the long night of injustice for people of color in our community and signal a new day, one that honors the legacy of George Floyd, and all who came before him, by implementing — not just promising — justice for all.

This opinion is signed by: Alex Beal, Missoula County justice of the peace; Dave Strohmaier, Missoula County commissioner; David Wall, Missoula County auditor; Erin Lipkind, Missoula County superintendent of schools; Josh Slotnick, Missoula County commissioner; Juanita Vero, Missoula County commissioner; Kirsten Pabst, Missoula County Attorney; Landee Holloway, Missoula County justice of the peace; Shirley Faust, Missoula County clerk of court; TJ McDermott, Missoula County sheriff; and Tyler Gernant, Missoula County clerk and treasurer.

