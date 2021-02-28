We need more judges in Montana, not partisan ones

Confusingly, rather than support this good proposal from the governor, the legislature has now stripped both new judicial positions from the budget and, instead, seems to be focusing on bills to make our existing district court judges (as well as the Montana Supreme Court and even justices of the peace) run in partisan elections.

We believe that partisan election of judges, something Montana rejected nearly a century ago, is an old and misguided idea that threatens the independence of our judiciary. In the case of our district courts, it threatens to further bog down an already overloaded system with the very partisanship that we see causing gridlock in other parts of our country and government.

In fact, only a handful of states still have partisan election of judges. In the largest of those states, Texas, a bipartisan commission recommended last December that the state abandon this bad practice.

We were encouraged by Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras’ testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month on a bill to eliminate the state’s Judicial Nomination Commission that we opposed. She clarified that the bill in question was not attempting to make the election of judges partisan, and in fact, Gov. Gianforte believes that judges should be nonpartisan in applying the law as written to the facts. We could not agree more.

We urge the Legislature to return its focus to adequate funding of Montana’s judicial system and to adopt Gov. Gianforte’s proposal for two new district court judges for Gallatin and Flathead counties. To ensure our Constitution’s promise that Montana’s courts are open to all, we need more judges, not partisan ones.

Kate Ellis is president of the State Bar of Montana.

