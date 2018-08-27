Despite all the “sky is falling” rhetoric from Montana’s politicians and their equally delusional partners in Washington, D.C., the nation is not about to collapse if we shut down our planet-destroying coal-fired power plants, including Montana’s Colstrip units.
How can we tell? Consider that the nation is baking in yet another record-setting, broiling hot summer. Portland has been in the 90s regularly as has temperate Seattle, which has been described as “sweltering” throughout July and August. Both cities are also battling unhealthy smoke levels from their own wildfires as well as those raging in California and Canada. And you can bet the home, business, and office air conditioners are running full blast as residents across the Northwest battle the oppressive heat and are forced to stay inside because of the smoke levels.
Yet there have been no reports of rolling electricity blackouts, overloaded transmission lines, or even slight shortages of supply in the region’s electrical grid. Nor have there been reports of price gouging by utilities.
If you believe the baloney being peddled by those subservient to the coal industry, the entire region served by Colstrip’s coal-fired power plants should be in dire straits because the plants have been totally shut down for two months now. That’s right, Colstrip’s units have been off-line and producing no power for two of the hottest months this summer.
Units 1 and 2 — which have far surpassed their projected life expectancy —are closed for maintenance. Meanwhile Units 3 and 4 — also at or approaching life expectancy — are shut down because of their inability to meet emission standards for lead, cadmium and chromium, which are deadly pollutants known to cause cancer and other illnesses.
What seems obvious is that we don’t need Colstrip to keep the lights on, the air conditioners humming, and the refrigerators making sure our watermelons are cold during this very hot summer in the region served by Colstrip’s generators.
Despite the politically motivated rhetoric and assertions that without these dirty, old coal-fired power plants we face a dire national security risk, it appears they are completely false. So far, Colstrip’s shutdown has meant exactly nothing, except that thousands of tons of carbon dioxide and its other numerous toxic byproducts have not been produced or emitted into the atmosphere, worsening global warming.
The truth is that thanks to our ever-growing wind and solar production, as well as existing hydroelectric generators, Colstrip’s absence hasn’t been even marginally significant in the region’s electricity supplies.
While this is bad news for coal proponents, it’s great news for those moving the nation toward a clean energy future. Montana is blessed with one of the highest potentials for wind-energy production in the nation. In the meantime, solar panels continue to sprout up on rooftops across the region, providing the incredible security of dispersed power generation while feeding excess power into the grid. Added to that are new solar panel “farms” that produce clean electricity with little or no environmental impact.
Which begs the question: Why are our politicians — both Democrats and Republicans — hanging on to the dirty, coal-fired power that is directly causing the ever hotter planet and driving the record-setting wildfires? And why is our Public Service Commission sitting on a number of wind-power projects instead of supporting their installation as quickly as possible, especially since many of the projects produce power far more cheaply than Colstrip?
The silence from our coal-addled policymakers is deafening. But as the increasingly damaging results of global warming rapidly multiply, it’s time we got some answers that make sense. And keeping Colstrip running obviously makes no sense whatsoever.