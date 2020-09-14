We’re behind the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Horse packers and mountain bikers spend less time together than we should — it sometimes seems like we’re in the woods in search of different things. But the truth is that we’re all drawn to the backcountry for the same reasons: to enjoy Montana’s wild places, to connect with the natural world and to restore our spiritual health. We all value this landscape and deserve a place on it. It’s that understanding that has allowed us to come together as part of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Project.

Discussions weren’t always easy, but we respect one another and the communities we represent. Mutual respect and a shared love for the landscape carried us to create the solutions that are part of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. We’re both proud of our involvement in this collaborative effort and fully supportive of the community conservation outcomes that are reflected in the legislation that Senator Tester introduced to the U.S. Senate in 2019.

This legislation was crafted in Montana, by Montanans, and like the Great American Outdoors Act, has the opportunity to become law this year. This Wednesday the bill will receive a hearing in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.