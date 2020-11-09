We’ve been here before: the risks of single-party rule

The votes are cast and counted and Montana now has single-party rule with Republicans taking majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and the Governor’s Office. But it doesn’t take a long memory to reach back to the mid-90s, when Republican Marc Racicot was in the Governor’s Office and Republicans held two-thirds majorities in both the House and Senate. Given such dominance — and utter disregard for the hapless Democrats — the Republicans moved aggressively to enact their agenda on the strength of their majorities. Unfortunately, Montanans are still paying for many of the mistakes that so often result from single-party rule.

When Democrats controlled both chambers of the Legislature in 1991, they foolishly embraced what was dubbed “the 7% solution.” What it was in reality was raising most taxes by 7%, firmly cementing the Republican mantra of “tax-and-spend Democrats.” By 1993, it cost them the majority in the House as well as the Governor’s Office, with Racicot defeating Democrat Dorothy Bradley. By 1995, Republicans controlled both the House and Senate with two-thirds majorities.