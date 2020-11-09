We’ve been here before: the risks of single-party rule

The votes are cast and counted and Montana now has single-party rule with Republicans taking majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and the Governor’s Office. But it doesn’t take a long memory to reach back to the mid-90s, when Republican Marc Racicot was in the Governor’s Office and Republicans held two-thirds majorities in both the House and Senate. Given such dominance — and utter disregard for the hapless Democrats — the Republicans moved aggressively to enact their agenda on the strength of their majorities. Unfortunately, Montanans are still paying for many of the mistakes that so often result from single-party rule.
When Democrats controlled both chambers of the Legislature in 1991, they foolishly embraced what was dubbed “the 7% solution.” What it was in reality was raising most taxes by 7%, firmly cementing the Republican mantra of “tax-and-spend Democrats.” By 1993, it cost them the majority in the House as well as the Governor’s Office, with Racicot defeating Democrat Dorothy Bradley. By 1995, Republicans controlled both the House and Senate with two-thirds majorities.
What happened then was not so very different than what Republicans have already proposed for the future. Racicot implemented “executive branch reorganization” under the rubric of making government “more efficient and effective,” although it did neither. But it did shuffle the chairs around, paralyzed agencies that were consumed with moving into new offices, and erased any baseline by which to compare the previous agencies’ performance with the “reorganized” agencies’ performance.
Meanwhile, the Legislature was making bold moves to replace Montana’s former “non-degradation” water quality standard with numerical standards allowing pollution under a variety of methods including “mixing zones” for surface and groundwater discharges under the “dilution is the solution to pollution” fairy tale. Montanans wound up with a handful of mines that now require “treatment in perpetuity” for serious groundwater pollution — a number of which are bankrupt and for which we’ll pick up the tab.
But the greatest blunder was Racicot’s push to deregulate utilities at the behest of his buddy, Texas Governor George W. Bush. With their insurmountable majorities, Democrats put up a brave stand to maintain regulation of our monopoly utility providers — but were rolled over without pause when Republicans brought in the late session bill and stuffed it through both chambers claiming “competition” would lower Montanans’ utility bills. Another fairy tale.
That horrific mistake ended up in the dissolution of the Montana Power Company, the loss of pensions and the stocks in which many Montanans had invested becoming worthless. MPC then transformed itself into Touch America — a telecommunications company that failed — by selling off the dams and electric generation capacity to an out-of-state corporation. That Montana customers had paid for the dams and their upgrades through their utility bills made no difference — they were corporate assets and they were sold.
The promised “competition” never materialized and Montanans found themselves once again in a monopoly supplier vice — only this time unregulated so the new owners of the generation and delivery assets could charge whatever the market would bear — and did. Montana went from having one of the lowest electricity costs in the Northwest to the highest.
Republicans legitimately won the right to rule in the election. But with that right comes a responsibility to all the people of Montana and to our world-class wildlife, fisheries and landscapes. Fortunately, humans have the ability to learn from their mistakes. Let’s hope the new and headstrong batch of Republicans in the Legislature and Governor’s Office remember, and learn, from the single-party mistakes of the past.
George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears each Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.
