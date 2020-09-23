We will endure

They had broken bones that were not set, fevers unchecked, joints swollen and painful, teeth that rotted, sores that festered, and diseases, even pandemics, that decimated families — but they endured. Parents buried as many children as they nurtured to independence, often more. Men and women were middle-aged at 15 and old at 30 — but they endured. In the midst of famines, plagues, pogroms, purges, and nature’s calamities they were forced to wage war on one another until every parcel of land, in every tyrant’s domain, was soaked with the blood of obedient adolescent soldiers and innocent families — but they endured.

They shed tears and sweat and blood at the hands, and for the benefit, of kings, queens, emperors, tsars, chieftains, caliphs, maharajas, sheiks, and pharaohs. At ten thousand points in time it would have been forgivable, even understandable, for the 99% to give up, perish, and force royalty and nobility to build their own castles and mausoleums— but they endured. Somehow children found the motivation to play games, laugh and be curious. Somehow teenagers found each other and thrilled to the ecstasy of young love. Somehow disheartened adults formed bonds and friendships sufficient to share stories, songs, shelter and food until there was nothing left to share, at which point they shared courage, comfort and hope.