We will stand together in defense of Montana workers

Montana is built on hard work.

The working women and men of this state — the linemen, miners, laborers, boilermakers, law enforcement officers and teachers — are the ones who keep Montana running. Without workers, and the labor unions that fight for them, Montana as we know it today would not exist.

But now more than ever those workers are under threat. With us in office, they will have a pair of fighters willing to stand up and defend them as governor and attorney general. We’ll revitalize our state’s proud history of strong unions and beat back any attempts to undermine organize labor in Montana.

Our opponents want to decimate Montana’s unions, gut hard-won worker protections, and erase the legacy of union success that built our state.

Gone will be the secure retirement, competitive wages, and affordable health insurance that protect our families and bolster the middle class. In their place we’ll face hostile “right to work” bills pushed by anti-union activists that will eviscerate our right to collectively bargain and result in dramatic cuts to pay and benefits for every worker in our state.