Weakened reclamation laws would threaten agriculture and job creation

Without these laws, our state might look dramatically different today. The rugged working landscapes and grassland plains that define Montana could instead be full of scattered spoil piles devoid of plant life, clean water, or the wildlife and cattle that depend on these resources.

Almost 50 years later, this new bill threatens these laws that have protected Montana’s rural communities for so long. Introduced by Sen. Duane Ankney (R-Colstrip), SB 328 is a vaguely written bill that gives coal companies big openings to shirk their responsibilities to clean up land and water. If passed, mining companies could recover financial bonding before completing effective reclamation, removing their only incentive to fulfill the obligations they agreed to when given mining permits.

This law is an existential threat to my operation and to other Montana ranchers. Current reclamation law demands that full water replacement is required before bonds are released to mining companies. SB 328 removes that certainty, which means the well water crucial to my ranch’s survival may never be repaired or replaced. Were that to happen, my children and grandchildren’s ranching futures could disappear, and my family’s immediate livelihood would be jeopardized. But it’s not just my livelihood at stake.