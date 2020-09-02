Weary of NRA fear-mongering as schools brace for more violence

My first real lockdown came in 2006, when a domestic dispute near our school involved an armed suspect potentially coming onto our school campus. While my children were put into a modified lockdown at their elementary school, the SWAT team went through my school. As they entered the classroom, guns drawn, you were required to show your identification badge. My family watched as the helicopters circled my school on TV, and my husband and I both took our turns in front of the SWAT team.

In 2012, the unimaginable happened and 20 students and teachers were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Four days later, my now sixth-grader daughter and I arrived near campus to find police barricades. Once again, I showed my badge and was asked to go to our off-site evacuation location to meet buses that were being diverted. A possible gunman had approached the school gates. On that day, I had to leave my own child with her peers to greet terrified parents picking up their children. My husband and youngest daughter ran to the elementary school office to notify her principal to go into lockdown as well.