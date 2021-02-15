We're better than this, we really are

The second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump left indelible images on Americans regardless of their political affiliation. One cannot witness the raw hatred and intent to harm members of Congress and Vice President Pence without wondering how we got to this point. But although our national soul searching is vitally necessary and inescapable, in the end there must be a restoration of political honesty, respecting the right of all citizens to hold their own political opinions, cast their own votes, and peacefully accept the outcomes. Simply put, we are better than the politically manufactured hatred that has swept the nation in the last four years. But the path forward requires significant changes.
If we are to move beyond this dark episode in our history, it is imperative that we insist that our “public servants” tell “we, the people” the truth and honor the oaths they all take to uphold the rights and responsibilities of our state and national Constitutions.
Take open government, for instance. Here in Montana our Constitution’s Declaration of Rights is unambiguous, stating: “No person shall be deprived of the right to examine documents or to observe the deliberations of all public bodies or agencies of state government and its subdivisions, except in cases in which the demand of individual privacy clearly exceeds the merits of public disclosure.” (Art. II, Sec. 9)
So why should Montana’s news organizations have to sue Rep. Barry Usher, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, for refusing to allow the press into its caucus? As David McCumber, the regional editor for Lee Newspapers, told reporters: "The fact that these caucuses are open to the press and the public is an established part of Montana law. We think it should be that way; the peoples’ business is being done." Indeed, it’s not only the people’s business, it’s being done in the state Capitol — the people’s house — and it’s being paid for with the people’s taxes. If Republicans feel they have to do the people’s business in secret, they should find another job instead of facetiously masquerading as representatives of the people.
Then there’s Montana’s Constitutional guarantee that “government of right originates with the people, is founded upon their will only, and is instituted solely for the good of the whole.” (Art.II, Sec.1). One day after the Centers for Disease Control released a new recommendation that people wear not one but two masks to combat the highly contagious new coronavirus variants, Gov. Greg Gianforte, without a shred of scientific proof but plenty of Republican political rhetoric, decided “the good of the whole” is best served by rescinding the statewide mask mandate. But as Gallatin County’s public health officer told reporters, “I'm worried this puts Montanans at greater risk. And it's happening on a day when the CDC is releasing guidance doubling down on the use of masks to slow transmission and emphasizing the use of masks."
Speaking of political rhetoric, if politicians want to restore trust a good starting point would be to play it straight with the public. Unfortunately, as reported late last week, former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock just went to work for a super PAC with a troubling “dark money” reputation. And poof, just like that, his “legacy” of fighting to get rid of “dark money” in politics vanishes in a cloud of money-fueled hypocrisy.
Indeed, although our current political situation is challenging, it is not hopeless. We are better than this, we really are — but going forward demands honesty, integrity and accountability from those who would lead us.
George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears in print each Sunday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.