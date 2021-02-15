We're better than this, we really are

So why should Montana’s news organizations have to sue Rep. Barry Usher, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, for refusing to allow the press into its caucus? As David McCumber, the regional editor for Lee Newspapers, told reporters: "The fact that these caucuses are open to the press and the public is an established part of Montana law. We think it should be that way; the peoples’ business is being done." Indeed, it’s not only the people’s business, it’s being done in the state Capitol — the people’s house — and it’s being paid for with the people’s taxes. If Republicans feel they have to do the people’s business in secret, they should find another job instead of facetiously masquerading as representatives of the people.