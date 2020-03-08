Western lands are a critical solution to climate change

Hidden from public view, the fossil fuel industry and a complicit federal government are aggressively working to make America's shared public lands a primary engine for unregulated climate pollution, when instead these lands can be a critical part of addressing the climate crisis.

More than 20% of the nation's total greenhouse gas emissions comes from oil, gas and coal development from public lands. The most recent United Nations report found that to be on track to limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degree Celsius above preindustrial levels, we need to go even further than the Paris commitments and drastically cut global emissions in half. As the world's second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, the United States has an indisputable responsibility to act.

As daunting as this may seem, solutions are right at our fingertips. Elected leaders in the United States have the power to reduce immediately emissions tied to energy development on the nation's array of public lands. They also have the power to keep conservation protections in place, as well as expand them, to allow these lands, waters and wildlife to persevere in the face of climate change.