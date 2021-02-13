We've been 'trickled down' on enough

As to the Kansas path, the Martz/Gianforte 2003 cuts have already stolen nearly $2 billion from Montana’s education, health care and infrastructure. Is that a path on which we should continue?

Since these bills would further weaken the state’s income tax as a means of financing necessary public services vital to the well-being and prosperity of all Montanans, why should we do it? Perhaps the real purpose is to get supporters of public services to give up on the income tax and fall for that old partisan solution, the sales tax — essentially transforming Montana into South Dakota.

Perhaps Montanans can hold out hopes for some phony trickle-down economic benefit to come to regular folk. But frankly, we’ve already been trickled-down upon enough.

Evan Barrett and Dan Bucks both served for eight years in the administration of Gov. Brian Schweitzer.

Barrett is retired in historic Uptown Butte after 47 years at the top level of Montana economic development, government, politics and education. He is an award-winning producer of Montana history videos who continues to write columns and commentaries and occasionally teaches Montana history.

Bucks of Missoula is the former director of the Montana Department of Revenue and former executive director of the Multistate Tax Commission. He has written many major tax reports and has testified as a tax expert before Congress.