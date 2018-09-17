I am writing to you on behalf of three developmentally disabled persons who have been put in jail or Montana State Prison. These men were at Boulder River Center in Boulder, Montana, for many years, but when the Montana Legislature, along with Gov. Steve Bullock, passed a law to close Boulder except for 12 beds, they had to be moved out due to the law.
We were told they gave each of these three men a new IQ test and they tested higher, so they had to be moved out.
We were also told that if and when any of the more than 50 people moved out of Boulder, it would be cheaper to care for them in the community; this has not been so. Some of the people's care has been three times the amount of cost it was in Boulder.
Let me tell you about Michael (not his real name). He has moved out into a community with 24-hour one-on-one staff. He has no place to go in the daytime. He shuts himself up in his room or at home, and it costs the state over $200,000 per year. But when at Boulder, Michael had a job in the recycling center, went to class, went swimming in the pool, played ball in the gym, and could walk in an enclosed, fenced campus of 60 acres. He also liked to sing in the church and play with his fellow classmates. The cost of his care was under $90,000 per year.
I agree these individuals need to live in the community if they can. But shouldn't we as citizens caring for the disabled make it better for them?
Let me tell you about Paula (again, not her real name). Paula was very aggressive and needed special care. A home in Missouri is the only place that would take her so we sent her there, paying her cost of over $300,000 per year.
We need money as a state, we are told, but then we negotiate these cost packages that are truly exorbitant.
Also, we were told that we needed to close Boulder due to the abuse there. Marcy Carroll, who is 79 years of age, and I volunteer to teach church, Bible study, crafts and choir, and have never seen, in over six years, one case of abuse, nor do we fear for our safety.
It has been hard for me to believe that closing Boulder has been good for its residents and the citizens of Montana.
God bless you.