What is being done to protect Montanans in prison?

Good morning, Gov. Steve Bullock.

I have seen several announcements/updates on the COVID-19 situation; however, little has been said about another vulnerable population: the people in our prisons and jails.

Look around what is happening worldwide; have you ever seen anything like it? Countries are scrambling to figure out what to do about their prisons. Prisons and jails are hotbeds for the virus to spread and be deadly. Two-thirds of the incarcerated population have an underlying medical condition which makes the COVID-19 more lethal. Not to mention they are notoriously bad at providing health care to inmates already. Access to medical care is limited with the current setup and nowhere near being able to match the volume of patients in the event of an outbreak.

Although people often think of prisons and jails as closed environments, they are not. Medical staff, correctional staff and visitors come from the community into the facilities every day and then return home. Core Civic (Shelby) has correctional officers flying in nationwide to cover their shifts due to lack of local personnel.