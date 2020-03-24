What is being done to protect Montanans in prison?

Good morning, Gov. Steve Bullock.
I have seen several announcements/updates on the COVID-19 situation; however, little has been said about another vulnerable population: the people in our prisons and jails.
Look around what is happening worldwide; have you ever seen anything like it? Countries are scrambling to figure out what to do about their prisons. Prisons and jails are hotbeds for the virus to spread and be deadly. Two-thirds of the incarcerated population have an underlying medical condition which makes the COVID-19 more lethal. Not to mention they are notoriously bad at providing health care to inmates already. Access to medical care is limited with the current setup and nowhere near being able to match the volume of patients in the event of an outbreak.
Although people often think of prisons and jails as closed environments, they are not. Medical staff, correctional staff and visitors come from the community into the facilities every day and then return home. Core Civic (Shelby) has correctional officers flying in nationwide to cover their shifts due to lack of local personnel.
What measures are being taken to safeguard incarcerated loved ones from the spread of COVID-19 within the crowded prisons in Montana on a state and federal levels besides canceling visitations? What good will the cancellation of visits do when they are still taking in new inmates and doing some transfers? Did you know that people may have the virus 1-14 days without showing any symptoms?
The incarcerated aren’t afforded the luxury of being able to access the cleaning products that will help prevent the spread of infection. Inmates were told to put a sock over the telephone to protect themselves; these socks will likely come from their feet considering that they only get rationed one or two pairs of socks. Sanitizer is not allowed within the prison walls because it is considered contraband. Inmates don’t have access to paper towels and soap, and often the sinks do not work.
Social distancing is unavoidable for inmates in the overcrowded facilities. The poor ventilation is also another risk factor in the often overcrowded and unsanitary facilities.
Many offenders committed nonviolent drug-related crimes to feed their drug addiction. Should Montana let them be subjected to a disease that could kill them in prison? People behind bars are often neglected, and yet most vulnerable to the harshest ills of society.
Montana needs to be committed to all Montanans and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that we provide safety measures for all.
Rosie Jennings is chief executive officer of Winds of Change in Missoula.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.