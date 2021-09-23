What it means to show the heart of a Grizzly

For over 100 years, the University of Montana has celebrated Homecoming, a time for students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members to reunite and celebrate all that is great about our university. This year, we have much to celebrate and many fond memories to recall with friends and colleagues.

But we come together this Homecoming during a very challenging time for our community. We remain in the midst of a global pandemic, and our state is seeing one of the nation’s highest case rates of COVID-19, placing great strain on our health care system and threatening our hospitals’ ability to care for patients, including those with non-COVID-related illnesses or injuries. And so, as we celebrate our university this week, I implore all of us to come together to mitigate the impact of the pandemic in our community.

This year’s Homecoming theme — “Heart of a Grizzly” — is a fitting call to action for each of us this week. At the heart of our mission here at UM is an ethic of service, an abiding respect for others, and a commitment to the common good. These align directly with the values instilled in me over the course of more than a decade as a U.S. Army officer and represent the spirit of what is required of all of us at this moment.