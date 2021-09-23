What it means to show the heart of a Grizzly

For over 100 years, the University of Montana has celebrated Homecoming, a time for students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members to reunite and celebrate all that is great about our university. This year, we have much to celebrate and many fond memories to recall with friends and colleagues.
But we come together this Homecoming during a very challenging time for our community. We remain in the midst of a global pandemic, and our state is seeing one of the nation’s highest case rates of COVID-19, placing great strain on our health care system and threatening our hospitals’ ability to care for patients, including those with non-COVID-related illnesses or injuries. And so, as we celebrate our university this week, I implore all of us to come together to mitigate the impact of the pandemic in our community.
This year’s Homecoming theme — “Heart of a Grizzly” — is a fitting call to action for each of us this week. At the heart of our mission here at UM is an ethic of service, an abiding respect for others, and a commitment to the common good. These align directly with the values instilled in me over the course of more than a decade as a U.S. Army officer and represent the spirit of what is required of all of us at this moment.
We live in a world of great political division. We are flooded with misinformation and attacks on basic science and facts, and we suffer from the efforts of those who seek not to bring our community together, but rather to drive a wedge between us to further their own interests. This moment is not about politics, though; it’s about our collective responsibility to each other. And despite the challenges we face, I have great confidence in our diverse community of Grizzlies to demonstrate the “Heart of a Grizzly” and act in solidarity to protect our community.
As you plan on attending one of our many campus events or receptions this week, know that things might look different than in the past. We have a mask requirement indoors on campus, and many of our receptions have been moved outdoors, including our annual President’s Club Dinner. While things may feel different, they will remain celebratory. We each can celebrate safely, adapting to protect the UM family and our community. And we all must continue to do the basics: Wash your hands, keep your social circles small, wear your mask, and if you’re feeling unwell, stay home.
Of course, the way out of this pandemic is widespread vaccination, and there is no question that the best course of action is for all members of the UM family to get vaccinated now. The science is clear: the COVID vaccine is safe, it’s effective, and it’s the way to defeat this pandemic. So if you haven’t yet rolled up your sleeve and done your part, please do so now. And if you know people who still haven’t been vaccinated, talk to them about it. Encourage them to take the simple step to protect themselves and our community. Yes, getting vaccinated is a personal decision, but it’s a decision that benefits us all, and it’s a tangible act of service to our community in a time of need.
I am excited for this week’s events — the Hello Walk, the President’s Club Dinner, honoring this year’s incredible Distinguished Alumni award winners, the Yell Night Pep Rally, tailgating on Saturday morning, and the energy of a Grizzly victory. As we celebrate our university this week, let’s take this opportunity to demonstrate once again the power of the UM family to come together to overcome a challenge. Show our community what it means to have the Heart of a Grizzly.
Seth Bodnar is the 19th president of the University of Montana.