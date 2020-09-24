What the pandemic taught me about food, faith and climate

It was strange to see the empty produce shelves at the grocery store. I tried to resist the urge of panic-buying, but still put an extra bag of carrots in my shopping cart. Food systems couldn’t deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic; maybe they were broken in the first place. This food insecurity, however, became a faithful response when the Creation Care group at my local church decided to build a community garden.
I found that tilling our communal plot of land fed my soul as much as the soil, offering a much-needed respite amid the anxiety and anger of the summer. While growing potatoes, beets and other veggies, we decided to read Fred Bahnson’s book "Soil and Sacrament" as a means of cultivating faith and food. I learned from Bahnson that spiritual life cannot be stripped from its earthen fundament. In the Hebrew Bible, God created Adam from the adamah, literally meaning “soil,” or human from humus.
At the community garden, we practiced what Bahnson describes as the “law of return”: what we took in beans and tomatoes, we gave back in compost and manure. Much like enriching the soil, enriching an authentic faith life requires us to give back more than we take. In the Christian tradition, I learned the love Jesus poured on the cross wasn’t made for us to keep to ourselves but meant to be given freely to others.
But this Sunday School basic felt abstract until I was feeding other people the food from our garden. These lessons made me think about how so many of the crises we face — epidemiological, economic or otherwise — are at base spiritual crises. Contrary to our culture and economy that tells us to take, take, take and take some more, perhaps we should give freely what we have received.
Fred Bahnson will be the keynote speaker for the upcoming virtual conference, “Cultivating Soil, Soul, and Health,” scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26, which brings together religious leaders and scientists from across the state of Montana to learn about how climate change threatens our common home, and what we can do about it. The conference provides a unique opportunity for people of faith and conscience to learn what St. Augustine means when the theologian called us terra animata, or “animated earth.” Learn how to register for the conference at www.fscaconference.org.
Will Wright is a parishioner at Resurrection University Catholic Church in Bozeman and organizer of its Creation Care ministry. He also serves on the board of Montana Interfaith Power and Light.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!