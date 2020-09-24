What the pandemic taught me about food, faith and climate

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was strange to see the empty produce shelves at the grocery store. I tried to resist the urge of panic-buying, but still put an extra bag of carrots in my shopping cart. Food systems couldn’t deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic; maybe they were broken in the first place. This food insecurity, however, became a faithful response when the Creation Care group at my local church decided to build a community garden.

I found that tilling our communal plot of land fed my soul as much as the soil, offering a much-needed respite amid the anxiety and anger of the summer. While growing potatoes, beets and other veggies, we decided to read Fred Bahnson’s book "Soil and Sacrament" as a means of cultivating faith and food. I learned from Bahnson that spiritual life cannot be stripped from its earthen fundament. In the Hebrew Bible, God created Adam from the adamah, literally meaning “soil,” or human from humus.

At the community garden, we practiced what Bahnson describes as the “law of return”: what we took in beans and tomatoes, we gave back in compost and manure. Much like enriching the soil, enriching an authentic faith life requires us to give back more than we take. In the Christian tradition, I learned the love Jesus poured on the cross wasn’t made for us to keep to ourselves but meant to be given freely to others.