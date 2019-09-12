It requires no great political insight to know that American politics and government are not working well. And the United States Senate is the storm center of the political dysfunction.
The great architect of the Constitution, James Madison, observed that the Senate was “the great anchor of the government” and a “necessary defense to the people against their own temporary errors and delusions.” One suspects Madison would not recognize today’s U.S. Senate. Neither would Montana’s Mike Mansfield or the Montana senator I have come to know best, Burton K. Wheeler.
Wheeler has been out of office for more than 70 years, but his 24-year career, spanning some of the most turbulent and troubled times of the 20th century, remains an example of how the Senate once worked and should work again.
Wheeler was extremely controversial in his day, a Democrat, but more correctly a true maverick, rarely hewing to his party’s line. He battled presidents of both parties, most famously protecting the Supreme Court from Franklin Roosevelt’s “court packing” plan in 1937 and later opposing FDRs pre-World War II foreign policy.
On expanding the Supreme Court, Wheeler was the personification of Madison’s belief that the Senate must, at least occasionally, serve as a bulwark protecting the people from their own “temporary errors and delusions.” Wheeler’s stance opposing a very popular president — Montanans were willing to support FDR on almost any issue — was not well received by many constituents, yet he displayed genuine political courage and his position has stood the test of time.
Wheeler’s own investigation of the Justice Department in 1924 forced the resignation of a corrupt attorney general and established the legal basis for congressional oversight, including the right of Congress to subpoena documents and witnesses in the exercise of its constitutional duties.
An enduring Wheeler attribute was bipartisanship. He enjoyed personal and political relationships across the partisan divide. The Socialist Party leader Norman Thomas was a friend, so were Republican Sen. William Borah of Idaho and Democrat Harry Truman of Missouri. Wheeler regularly endorsed and campaigned for Republicans who agreed with him on issues like preventing monopolies or containing an interventionist foreign policy.
The Senate has fallen into dysfunction because of intense partisanship, a purge of moderates in both parties and a willingness to relinquish its power. A Senate populated by Wheelers — or Mansfields — would not tolerate a president re-directing military funding to a border wall that the legislative branch has specifically rejected. A truly independent Senate of the type envisioned by the Founders would investigate questionable practices in the executive branch and inform the American public of its findings.
It requires little imagination to speculate what Wheeler would have thought of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s recent statement that he would not bring legislation to a Senate vote unless he was certain that the president was supportive. The Senate, Wheeler knew, was responsible for initiating legislation and not merely acquiescing to a president.
Wheeler was an “institutionalist,” believing passionately in the role defined by the Founders for the Senate — a check on the excesses of the executive. Wheeler resisted the steady expansion of presidential power that accelerated with Roosevelt’s presidency and continues to this day. The Senate, and collectively its members, were in every way, Wheeler believed, equal to the person in the White House.
For the tone and substance of American politics to again express the nation’s greatest aspirations we must again have a working, bipartisan, independent Senate. No political leader is perfect. All have feet of clay, and Wheeler was no exception, but the Senate career of the Montanan remains a model of what a better Senate could be.