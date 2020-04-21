What we return to

The Smith River in central Montana, near the historic town of White Sulphur Springs, is perhaps the favorite wild river in our state. It is the only river where permits are needed, since its 59-mile canyon is only run-able for a short season. Limited access protects a pristine trout fishery, towering limestone walls and ancient caves inscribed by indigenous hunters and gatherers. We love the Smith, but it is in danger now from a proposed huge copper mine at its headwaters.

Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality has issued a permit for an Australian company to begin underground mining that could poison and deplete the Smith’s waters. Montana has a disastrous record of mining companies polluting rivers and streams from mines deemed to be safe and well protected. The big shots promise jobs and wealth, then go back to their cities with the loot, and we end up busted and paying for cleanups forever.

There is one candidate for governor who believes we can continue to mine our ores so long as such operations do not endanger priceless natural habitats such as the Smith River drainage. That candidate is Whitney Williams, and here is what she said on the day the permit was issued:

“Today’s permit is a slap in the face of any Montanan who cares about our public lands and waters. Let me be 100% clear: this mine should never be built.”