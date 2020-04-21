What we return to

I am an old woman in a new epidemic — vulnerable, sequestered and looking out my window, along with millions of Americans. But I am luckier than most, for what I see are not empty streets or shuttered stores. I see the meadow of my Montana homestead surrounded by pine forests, rolling hills, the canyon of the Blackfoot River and the snow-draped mountains of the Rattlesnake Wilderness.
Green grasses on my meadow are rising from April snows and yellow buttercups promise rebirth. The forests around me, the rivers and streams, mountains and grasslands of Montana, are public lands. They nourish not only elk and trout but us humans, offering respite from fear and, of course, fishing, hunting, hiking and plain beauty. Our public lands are free and accessible, but we cannot take them for granted.
When the virus abates and we emerge from our dens, what changes will we find in the outside world? What changes of perception and habit will we discover in ourselves? Isolation has given us time to reflect on what we value. Our families and communities. Our natural world. Will we be courageous enough in this crisis to act for positive change, or weak and defeated, returning to the same-old-same-old, or a place even worse?
We are cursed with a divisive political era where selfishness and corruption are rampant. Power rewards the powerful and tramples the powerless, and empathy is a dirty word. But that’s only part of the story. Hope rises like a trout to a fly. New leaders emerge. New connections and communities form. And we must fight to keep what gives joy as well as life.
The Smith River in central Montana, near the historic town of White Sulphur Springs, is perhaps the favorite wild river in our state. It is the only river where permits are needed, since its 59-mile canyon is only run-able for a short season. Limited access protects a pristine trout fishery, towering limestone walls and ancient caves inscribed by indigenous hunters and gatherers. We love the Smith, but it is in danger now from a proposed huge copper mine at its headwaters.
Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality has issued a permit for an Australian company to begin underground mining that could poison and deplete the Smith’s waters. Montana has a disastrous record of mining companies polluting rivers and streams from mines deemed to be safe and well protected. The big shots promise jobs and wealth, then go back to their cities with the loot, and we end up busted and paying for cleanups forever.
There is one candidate for governor who believes we can continue to mine our ores so long as such operations do not endanger priceless natural habitats such as the Smith River drainage. That candidate is Whitney Williams, and here is what she said on the day the permit was issued:
“Today’s permit is a slap in the face of any Montanan who cares about our public lands and waters. Let me be 100% clear: this mine should never be built.”
Wililams is a sixth-generation Montanan, a businesswoman newly come to politics. We face a future where pandemics may return. Where our economy and ways of life are threatened, and where climate change will affect every one of us. Such a future demands strong new leadership — a candidate who cares about tradition but is not afraid to look forward. And most of all, a person who shares the values of Montana people and will strive to protect our commons — the public lands that sustain us.
There is a growing movement in Montana, including the writers and activists who signed this letter. We speak for ourselves, and hopefully for our communities, looking forward to both stability and change and a future that protects what we love.
This is why we support Whitney Williams as well as the good women and men running for office or already in office who try to preserve what we value. With such folk leading the pack, we believe Montana can become a new version of the Treasure State, where the treasure is not gold but green.
This opinion is signed by:
1. Annick Smith
2. Bill Kittredge
3. Debra Earling
4. Thomas McGuane
5. Mandy Smoker Broadus
6. Rick Bass
7. Caroline Patterson
8. Richard Manning
9. Maile Meloy
10. Peter Stark
11. Maxim Loskutoff
12. David Duncan
13. Michael Punke
14. Christopher Dombrowski
15. Robert Stubblefield
16. Jeremy Smith
17. Jon Jackson
18. John Heminway
19. David Quammen
20. Pete Fromm
21. Gretel Ehrlich
22. Fred Haefele
