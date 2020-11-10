What will be fallout from 2020 election?

In a previous column in the Missoulian (Oct. 27), we wrote concerning the need to retire the Commission on Presidential Debates. We proposed that, because of the liberal bias, presidential candidates should be allowed to establish their own agreed upon rules and replace the moderator with a "timekeeper." But it has become overwhelmingly apparent that this improvement would only scratch the surface regarding the changes that are necessary when dealing with presidential elections.
The 2020 presidential election makes clear that the American voter no longer determines the outcome of presidential elections. The pollsters, news media, pundits and political hacks tell us what the outcome should be before we vote, and, ultimately, before all the legal ballots have been counted. And if either of these groups don’t like the factual outcome, they see to it that the final result will be manipulated to their advantage.
News outlets called the winners of battleground states before the majority of votes were tallied and before the polls were closed in those states. They supposedly based their decisions on the metrics they formulated from previous elections. But, no matter how sophisticated their process, who are they to make such a determination? It is the responsibility of each state legislature to verify the final count of each election, not the media, the political parties, the courts or the pollsters. Then and only then, is each secretary of state supposed to proclaim the winners of each election, including the President of the United States.
Concerning national elections, no predictions should be announced by the media or anyone else until all the polls are closed across the country. Too often, once voting concludes on the East Coast, the media begins to announce potential winners. This has an impact on those who haven’t yet voted and may even dissuade them from voting at all. This problem has existed many years before the 2020 election and has needed to be addressed and corrected for decades. Those of us in the West should not be placed at a disadvantage when voting just because the media outlets are primarily based on the East Coast.
Finally, the process to elect the President of the United States should be standardized throughout the country. The process to elect candidates for other races can be determined by each state, but the country needs to have consistency when it comes to choosing the man or woman who represents us throughout the world and will be the commander-in-chief. The position is too important to be left to the political idiosyncrasies of each state.
Maybe we should look upon the election of 2020 as a blessing in disguise. As we reluctantly stand in its wake, it will be good if we are forced to face the reality it presents. The corruption, mismanagement and inept manner in which our elections have currently evolved, cry for change. Voting is a privilege and a responsibility that we must never take for granted. After a fair and free election, America has always been able to peacefully transfer power from one president to another.
Will this be possible in the future? Because, if we don’t wake up to the significance of this election and what it means for the future of this country, we will have made a conscious choice to take the easy road, the line of least resistance. We will have accepted the fact that we are no longer “the home of the brave,” which means, without question, we will no longer be the “land of the free.”
Gary Carlson taught the Constitution as a community college professor for more than a decade. He and his wife Joan Carlson write from the Bitterroot Valley. Their columns appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at garykcarlson11@gmail.com.
