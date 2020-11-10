What will be fallout from 2020 election?

Concerning national elections, no predictions should be announced by the media or anyone else until all the polls are closed across the country. Too often, once voting concludes on the East Coast, the media begins to announce potential winners. This has an impact on those who haven’t yet voted and may even dissuade them from voting at all. This problem has existed many years before the 2020 election and has needed to be addressed and corrected for decades. Those of us in the West should not be placed at a disadvantage when voting just because the media outlets are primarily based on the East Coast.

Finally, the process to elect the President of the United States should be standardized throughout the country. The process to elect candidates for other races can be determined by each state, but the country needs to have consistency when it comes to choosing the man or woman who represents us throughout the world and will be the commander-in-chief. The position is too important to be left to the political idiosyncrasies of each state.