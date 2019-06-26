Displaying a driver’s license is typically for purposes of identification; and, in the case of purchasing booze, proof of age. Obviously, we’d prefer not to need to display it as part of a traffic stop procedure. But the experience, though typically stressful, brings to mind the core purpose of that little piece of plastic with a bunch of numbers and a photo we’re never proud of. It’s a document granting the owner the right — the revocable right — to operate a motor vehicle in the public right of way.
In that, it follows the purpose of all licensing: Authorization of an activity which, for purposes of the public good, requires a degree of restriction and oversight. Some certifying agencies only require a fee and a knowledge of the rules, but not necessarily significant skill pertaining to the activity. Think hunting or fishing license. More typically, an extensive degree of knowledge and skill must be demonstrated; as with a license to practice medicine or dentistry. Even for occupations such as electrician, plumber or beautician, certification by an overseeing professional agency provides levels of public trust. It minimizes the chances that bad things will happen.
The license or certification also calls, either specifically or implicitly, for adherence to a code of conduct — an agreement to act in a manner that is both legal and ethical. The Hippocratic Oath for medical practice is a well-known example. Other certifying agencies may have a “swearing in” ceremony. With all this in mind, let’s take a closer look at that little card in your wallet or purse. Go ahead, get it out; I’ll wait.
So, what does your license “say” to you? Beyond authorization to operate a motor vehicle (usually of a specified classification) in public, it says that at some (long ago?) point in time you demonstrated a satisfactory level of knowledge (rules of the road) and skill (driving exam, road test). But interestingly and, some might say, unfortunately, there is no requirement that you demonstrate that you still have maintained that level of knowledge and skill. It only says you haven’t been convicted of a violation bad enough, or often enough, to allow for your license to be suspended or revoked.
It says nothing about your perspective regarding rules of the road; the degree and consistency you're following them. It says nothing about personal integrity; your dedication to and habit of following the law even when you see an advantage, with little personal danger, in speeding, running red lights or checking text messages. And the low probability of being cited by police heightens the temptation. It says nothing about your comprehending the degree of danger in operating a motor vehicle with less than due care.
Here’s a little “test” to see if you’re driving with due care and integrity; having little to do with how often you’ve been pulled over for traffic violations: If there were an invisible driving instructor in the back seat, what are the chances you’d get a passing grade?
Obviously, none of us are perfect drivers. But there’s a segment of drivers that can easily be considered “bad”; the ones most would identify as “an accident looking for a place to happen.” The reasonable question becomes “How do we get drivers off the road who’ve demonstrated an obvious and often consistent disregard for lawful, safe operation of a dangerous piece of machinery in our public spaces?”
Technology offers significant possibilities for moving in the right direction. But our current motoring culture creates significant ballast. Tune in next week. And fasten your seat belts.