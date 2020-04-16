When can Montana's lockdown be safely lifted?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I want to begin by defining the term “lockdown.” A lockdown is a set of restrictions that apply to everyone. For example, all of Montana is now under lockdown. Lockdowns are only able to slow the rate at which a disease propagates through a population. Lockdowns have no effect on the virulence of a disease. Finally, lockdowns are especially useful when we have no way of determining who is and is not infected. In other words, lockdowns are used to enact a “better safe than sorry” policy.

As mentioned above, lockdowns are only able to slow the rate at which a disease propagates through a population. As a general rule, then, a lockdown should only be lifted when the rate at which patients enter a facility (the case rate) is less than or equal to the number of patients discharged from that facility (the discharge rate).

For example, if the case rate is greater than the discharge rate (as in Italy, for example), patients begin to pile up in the corridors. To overwhelm a facility in this way is the greatest fear of medical staff, hospital administrators and politicians.