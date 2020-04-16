When can Montana's lockdown be safely lifted?

I want to begin by defining the term “lockdown.” A lockdown is a set of restrictions that apply to everyone. For example, all of Montana is now under lockdown. Lockdowns are only able to slow the rate at which a disease propagates through a population. Lockdowns have no effect on the virulence of a disease. Finally, lockdowns are especially useful when we have no way of determining who is and is not infected. In other words, lockdowns are used to enact a “better safe than sorry” policy.
As mentioned above, lockdowns are only able to slow the rate at which a disease propagates through a population. As a general rule, then, a lockdown should only be lifted when the rate at which patients enter a facility (the case rate) is less than or equal to the number of patients discharged from that facility (the discharge rate).
For example, if the case rate is greater than the discharge rate (as in Italy, for example), patients begin to pile up in the corridors. To overwhelm a facility in this way is the greatest fear of medical staff, hospital administrators and politicians.
Governor Bullock was wise to impose the lockdown when he did. Thanks to the lockdown most, if not all, Montana hospitals and clinics are not now, never were, and are not predicted to be overwhelmed. It’s time to begin to relax the lockdown restrictions. Our state needs to get back to business and here are some suggestions to do just that:
1. Do not use a model to decide whether to relax or institute a lockdown. Use empirical data (e.g., existing case and discharge rates). When data so indicate, relax lockdown restrictions by hospital, clinic, or city. Do not “unlock” restrictions on a statewide basis.
2. People at risk of acquiring COVID-19 with recognized comorbidities should be advised to remain in lockdown. According to Thomas Gluck, MD, writing in April’s issue of “NEJM Journal Watch,” these would include hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Of course the final word on this should be the person’s physician.
3. People who have diagnosed COVID-2 but do not require hospitalization should self-quarantine (requiring a physician’s order might be a good idea should the governor decide to enforce this policy) until their symptoms subside.
4. People who are over the age of 70 should be advised to go out in public only when necessary and wear gloves and masks.
5. Eliminate the non-essential vs essential distinction on all businesses. However, in cases where customer-employee contact is necessary, gloves and masks should be required.
6. Increase testing for both COVID-19 disease and SARS-Cov-2 infections. Drive through testing would be fantastic!
Now, here’s the tough part. No matter when or how Governor Bullock relaxes the lockdown restrictions we’ll see a spike in infections and case rates. This is to be expected. On the positive side, the infection rate will decrease (probably exponentially) over time as the percentage of the population with acquired immunity increases (this is called “herd immunity”).
Finally, my personal suggestion to the governor is to phase out the lockdowns as enumerated above. However, he should be prepared to reinstitute the lockdowns for those facilities (hospitals, clinics, cities, etc.) who experience caseloads they are unable to manage.
M. Terry Peterson of Missoula has a PhD in immunology and microbiology, and has been a MOLLI instructor at the University of Montana for the past two years.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!