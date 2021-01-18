On alternating Sundays, the Missoulian will feature a rotating cast of nationally syndicated conservative writers. Let us know which columnists you like best by writing to oped@missoulian.com.

- Tyler Christensen, Missoulian Opinion Editor

An old saying about politicians leaving office is “when you’re out, you’re out.” It means whatever power or influence you may have had while holding office disappears when you leave office. While they might stick your name on a plaque or your picture on a stamp or wall somewhere, for the most part whatever moment you had to strut and play your part on the big stage is over when the curtain falls.

We are at that moment this week in Washington, D.C., with the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice-president. Regardless of any attempts at a Million Moron March to protest the outcome, the Electoral College tally has been certified by Congress and Donald J. Trump is not only out as president, but leaves with the historic infamy of being the only president to be impeached twice. And last week’s impeachment was especially biting since it was for “inciting insurrection” against the very country he promised to “make great again.”