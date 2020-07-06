× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We just celebrated the founding of this nation in which truly great leaders took up arms against the overwhelming power of the British Empire, fought a bloody war of independence, and at a huge cost in lives, homes and businesses, somehow prevailed. Yet now, in our hour of great peril as a global pandemic wreaks havoc on the nation, the silence from our current batch of politicians is appalling. While their inaction reaps an almost unimaginable toll of disease, suffering and death, our populace is justifiably wondering, “where are our political leaders when we really need them?”

Of course we have come to expect a leadership vacuum from the White House, where a self-absorbed reality TV actor occupies the Oval Office. His record of abject failure hangs like an albatross around his neck as he tries to wish it all away, pretend it’s not happening, and simply move on to the next episode of The Apprentice President.