Where housing is headed: How will today’s imbalances be resolved?

Forecasters spend a lot of time analyzing trends in data for a simple reason. Those trends form the foundation of their projections. And for buyers, the trends in housing prices are alarming.

After rising faster than incomes for seven consecutive years, home prices took a sudden and surprising jump upwards across Montana in the wake of the pandemic outbreak, pressing affordability for buyers in some areas to the breaking point. And so the question becomes, what lies ahead?

Perhaps other parts of the country give us some clue on the answer to that question. The simplest way to quantify housing affordability is to compare the median cost of housing to median household income in any given market. For a quarter of the more than 3,100 counties in the country, that ratio stands at more than 55 percent — more than half of income goes to paying for housing. That’s an amazing number, since the threshold for qualifying for a conventional home mortgage is much lower.

Here is an even more amazing thing. If you color the counties with the least affordable housing in red, then what you see on a map is a solid block of red dominating the western portions of Washington and Oregon, as well as virtually all of California. And, yes, the red shows up in a handful of western Montana counties as well.

High housing costs in those areas have benefitted those who bought into those market when prices were more affordable. In California, existing property owners are even shielded from the higher property taxes their rising real estate wealth would otherwise expose them to, thanks to a constitutional amendment they passed in 1978. If anything, that state’s experiences should teach us that housing costs can go on growing faster than income for a lot longer.

The reasons for these unfortunate trends, as we will discuss in our upcoming BBER economic outlook seminars being held across the state in next few weeks, are both political and economic.

The pandemic served up plenty of surprises, but few were bigger than what happened to housing markets. The Great Recession of 2007-09 hammered real estate markets, but the Covid recession did just the opposite. After a March and April 2020 period when the economy virtually froze, buyers emerged with a new desire for residential space that surged across regional markets that were already supply constrained. The result was an acceleration in housing prices in almost every market in Montana as well as in the entire country.

Price growth that was averaging about 7 percent per year in the nation as a whole between 2013 and 2019 surged up to a stunning 23.6 percent annual rate in the summer of 2021. In some markets, price growth was even higher. Gallatin County median sale prices were just under $700,000 in 2021, up 30 percent.

No one predicted this outcome, yet in hindsight it is easy to see some of the forces that combined to bring it about — the quick adaptation of the real estate industry to social distancing, the “affordability migration” from higher-priced markets to Montana, and the reluctance of sellers to list their properties, which affected supply. Toss in super-low conventional mortgage rates and healthy consumer incomes and you had the recipe for a demand surge.

Will the vigorous runup in prices change the political constraints that constrain the growth in new housing construction? The restrictive zoning, parking requirements, minimum lot sizes, wetlands and agricultural land restrictions and other impediments to building have put the brakes on the growth in supply that could meaningfully impact that sea of red on the affordability map that is reaching into our state. And without more supply, it's hard to see affordability trends changing.

Patrick Barkey has been director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana since 2008. Find out more about the BBER economic outlook seminars at EconomicOutlookSeminar.com.

