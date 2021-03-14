Where is the real fraud?

The Montana legislature is working on a bill, SB 100, that would investigate welfare fraud and limit people using services such as SNAP, which provides food to people in need and Medicaid funding that provides health care to those who cannot afford insurance. Having worked in the field of Human Services for 30 years in Missoula I have seen this issue come up repeatedly, targeting the poor, and assuming they are taking advantage of the welfare system.
Probably there are people who engage in welfare fraud, because there are always a few who abuse any system, but I believe the numbers are low and that this legislation is just another attempt at blaming poor people, rather than putting the focus where it should be. According to research, we know that people who have access to health care and enough to eat end up costing the state less over the long run, as people with good nutrition and health care are more employable, miss less work and have fewer serious health issues. According to 2019 statistics, 12.6% of Montanans were under the federal poverty guidelines, with thousands more who were teetering on the edge. And now with COVID, thousands more are struggling. This is not because Montanans are lazy, or fraudulent, but because many people are underemployed, poorly paid, face exorbitant housing costs, and because Montana has little sustainable industry to employ people. Much of Montana has low access to the internet and has little access to higher education.
Additionally, we have a child care services shortage and do not have a state-funded preschool program for all, which is a barrier for work. The majority of people who are poor in the state are women and children — moms trying to take care of their families.
We tend to focus on welfare programs that are given to low-income people, but overlook welfare programs given to higher- or middle-income people. Subsidies are a form of welfare, giving financial benefits to businesses such as ranchers and farmers to make these businesses more profitable. We have agreed as a community that these people are deserving and don’t question the supports they get. There are other forms of welfare we don’t recognize as such, including subsidies to successful businesses, tax breaks for corporations, and allowing wealthy people to use loopholes to avoid taxes. In each of these circumstances people benefit financially by not having to pay their fair share, which results in the rest of us having to shoulder these costs. A system that encourages the rich to avoid paying taxes, and that rewards big corporations to take advantage of the labor and environment is unjust. Every time there is another environmental mess left by a mining company or mill — as is happening currently at the Stone Container site in Frenchtown — these costs are left to the community to cover instead of the people who are truly responsible for these costs. This places a big financial burden on our state.
Instead of scapegoating the poor, we need to be challenging a system that is unjust and inequitable and that leaves many community members without the most basic of needs, while rewarding those who are wealthy and powerful to avoid their financial responsibility. None of us does it alone. We all need a helping hand and hopefully give one when we can. That’s what welfare is about. So contact your legislators and urge them to make sure all of us have enough, not just those who have more power and are more fortunate, but all of us, every one.
Sue Silverberg is a licensed clinical professional counselor in Missoula.