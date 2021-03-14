Where is the real fraud?

We tend to focus on welfare programs that are given to low-income people, but overlook welfare programs given to higher- or middle-income people. Subsidies are a form of welfare, giving financial benefits to businesses such as ranchers and farmers to make these businesses more profitable. We have agreed as a community that these people are deserving and don’t question the supports they get. There are other forms of welfare we don’t recognize as such, including subsidies to successful businesses, tax breaks for corporations, and allowing wealthy people to use loopholes to avoid taxes. In each of these circumstances people benefit financially by not having to pay their fair share, which results in the rest of us having to shoulder these costs. A system that encourages the rich to avoid paying taxes, and that rewards big corporations to take advantage of the labor and environment is unjust. Every time there is another environmental mess left by a mining company or mill — as is happening currently at the Stone Container site in Frenchtown — these costs are left to the community to cover instead of the people who are truly responsible for these costs. This places a big financial burden on our state.