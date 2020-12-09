Whitebark pine needs your help

Back in 2011, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service concluded that whitebark pine faces so many threats to its survival that it needs Endangered Species Act protection. However, the government refused to formally protect the species and instead put whitebark pine on the waiting list. Now, nine years later, the government has finally issued a proposed rule to protect the species under the Endangered Species Act.

However, a “proposed” rule does not necessarily mean that whitebark pine will receive a “final” rule for protection. Additionally, the government’s current proposed rule refuses to designate the population as “endangered” and refuses to designate "critical habitat” for whitebark pine. An “endangered” designation and formally protected “critical habitat" would create the strongest possible protections for this species. Furthermore, the agency has proposed a “4(d) Rule,” which would allow harmful logging activities to continue to occur in whitebark pine habitat. The proposed 4(d) rule would allow any and all “forest management” activities, i.e. commercial logging activities, to continue to occur on National Forest and Bureau of Land Management lands without protections for whitebark pine. The only way the government can implement this harmful “4(d) rule” is if it categorizes whitebark pine as “threatened” instead of “endangered."