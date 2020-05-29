Whitney Williams a one-of-a-kind daughter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s no secret: Dads are proud of their daughters. So, hopefully it’s appropriate for me to toot the horn for our daughter Whitney Williams’ candidacy for governor.

For each of her 49 years Whitney has been a standout in our family. It was she who landed a paper route as her first job; excelled on the staff of the Montana Legislature; was chosen as a staff person by the White House and did it without Carol’s or my assistance or even knowledge; she wasn’t long in the White House before she was chosen as trip director for the first lady. When Whitney left Washington, D.C., she was hired by the Casey Family Foundation that was begun by Bill Casey, the founder of UPS.

People who know Whitney understand her friendliness, charm, smarts and relentless work ethic. She has always tackled the most challenging tasks and difficult problems; those that demand innovation and new approaches; Whitney has always been enthralled by the steepest mountains (seriously, she actually is a mountain climber).

The company, WilliamsWorks, which she founded almost two decades ago, engages some of the world’s most influential philanthropists and corporations in local and international problems, such as disease, hunger and education.