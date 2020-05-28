Whitney Williams has wide range of leadership skills

She’s worked in Montana’s Capitol in Helena and the White House. And like me, she’s also a person who’s founded and run a successful business. Whitney knows how to create jobs, solicit business, meet payroll, work with clients from all political stripes and solve tough problems here and globally.

Now, when we’re facing new challenges in COVID-19 and the unprecedented shutdown of our economy, Montana needs a leader with business, executive and government experience to lead us through this crisis and into the future.

But, frankly, Mike Cooney’s time has come and gone.

I like Cooney, and respect what he has accomplished. But he simply doesn’t have the wide-ranging leadership skills required to strategize creatively or fight tenaciously for what we believe in, to protect our public lands and treasured Smith River from a giant mine, and take on the Republican in the fall. (When we served together on the State Land Board, Cooney voted to extend the application period for a state lease that would have allowed a heap-leach cyanide gold mine on our beloved Blackfoot River.)

It’s time for a new generation of leadership in Montana. Cooney says he has the experience needed. But it’s hard for me and others to think immediately of an issue on which Mike Cooney has taken the lead, that defines his leadership skills.