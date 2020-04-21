Whitney Williams is the leader Montana needs in state Capitol

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Leadership matters — now more than ever.

We see evidence of this globally, as leaders make tough decisions about life and death to protect the health and safety of their citizens — the top priority of elected officials.

Some decisions made by presidents, prime ministers and governors may be unpopular. But in these times, strong leaders leave politics behind and work together with everyone to do what’s right for their constituents.

Simply put, governors matter. That’s why I’m supporting Whitney Williams for governor.

She’s the new generation of leadership Montana needs. As CEO of her successful consulting company, she’s worked alongside Fortune 500 companies, charities, governments and citizens to solve complex problems around the globe — like those facing Montanans today. She’s tough enough to take on our challenges and fight for Montana families by bringing big, bold ideas to Helena to get our real lives and economy back on track.