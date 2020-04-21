Whitney Williams is the leader Montana needs in state Capitol

Leadership matters — now more than ever.
We see evidence of this globally, as leaders make tough decisions about life and death to protect the health and safety of their citizens — the top priority of elected officials.
Some decisions made by presidents, prime ministers and governors may be unpopular. But in these times, strong leaders leave politics behind and work together with everyone to do what’s right for their constituents.
Simply put, governors matter. That’s why I’m supporting Whitney Williams for governor.
She’s the new generation of leadership Montana needs. As CEO of her successful consulting company, she’s worked alongside Fortune 500 companies, charities, governments and citizens to solve complex problems around the globe — like those facing Montanans today. She’s tough enough to take on our challenges and fight for Montana families by bringing big, bold ideas to Helena to get our real lives and economy back on track.
Our new lives underscore why governors are important. It’s a tough time. Montanans are struggling — many are laid off or working at home while their children try to learn online. Neighborhood businesses are shuttered or doing a fraction of the business before the coronavirus struck. We miss visits and hugs with our loved ones.
Williams has the ability to lead our state in a crisis, and the steady hand to rely on science rather than guesswork. When solving problems, she believes in fishing far from the boat to bring more people and diverse thinking together.
Having lived in China, I pay attention to what’s happening around the world. Every year, the World Economic Forum releases a report on the gender gap in all nations. Metrics include health, education, and economic and political participation. Predictably, Iceland and Scandanavian countries top the list.
But there’s one surprise in the Top 10: Rwanda.
Rwanda's placement was the culmination of necessity and foresight. Two decades ago, hundreds of thousands of Rwandans were killed through genocide. Women, out of necessity, became the backbone of the workforce. Ultimately, a law was passed requiring that 30% of Parliament must be female. New members of Parliament instituted policies, such as paid maternity leave, that helped women stay in the workforce. The United States, sadly, ranked 53rd on the 2020 list.
Williams knows that when women are at the table, we act on issues often overlooked:
• Pay equity
• Access to quality health care
• Quality public education, career and apprenticeship training
• Safety of children and families from violence
• Reproductive rights
• Family and maternity leave
• Care of elders and seniors
Williams’s committed to having her administration and appointments to boards and commissions more accurately reflect the diversity of our population in Montana, where women are half the population.
Now, this tough Montana woman can help lead the Big Sky State into the future. Williams has a fierce urgency to get work done for workers, families, and business coupled with a compassion born of her parents, Pat and Carol Williams, lifelong public servants who’ve given much more to our state and nation.
Williams has selected a running mate, Buzz Mattelin, a Culbertson farmer, to bring urban and rural Montana together to charge into the future. With Williams's experience in battling the Ebola epidemic in Congo and Mattelin’s ag acumen in Culbertson, I’m confident we’ll be in capable hands.
We face challenging times ahead. Our state, nation and world need strong, experienced leadership.
Williams will bring experience and new ideas to overcome the new challenges facing our state. With her leadership, we can overcome this crisis, keep our families safe and healthy, and get Montana businesses running again and people back to work.
Please join me in supporting and voting for Whitney Williams for governor of Montana.
Melodee Hanes of Bozeman is an attorney and co-chair of the Baucus Institute, founded by her husband, former U.S. Ambassador to China and Sen. Max Baucus. In 2008 President Barack Obama appointed her to serve at the United States Department of Justice as the acting director of the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention and then as acting director of communications for the Office of Justice Programs.
