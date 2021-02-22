Who 'messed with Texas'? Texas' Republican politicians

Likewise, because energy conservation seems to be disparaged in the poorly governed Lone Star State, homes, schools and businesses also avoided the added costs of insulation thinking they’d never need it because it doesn’t get cold in Texas — everybody knows that, right?

Insulation certainly would have kept their homes significantly warmer during the electricity blackouts — but an insulated home is also much easier to keep cool in very hot weather, something which Texans and their decision-makers seem unaware. Insulation would have kept their water treatment plants running, too — so millions wouldn’t be under “boil” advisories for whatever water they might get.

Montanans are justifiably mystified why Texans are so unprepared. Thanks to prudent investments, our wind turbines don’t freeze up and the pipes at our water treatment plants, generation facilities, homes, schools and businesses are insulated.

Having decided to be independent of federal regulation and the regional electricity grid that serves most of the West, Texas decided to go it alone. Unfortunately, now their people are paying a horrific price for foolish, ideologically-driven policies. And while Texas’ Republican politicians take no responsibility for their lack of preparation, they’re more than willing to ask for and take FEMA disaster relief from the federal government.

Montana has its own experience with Texas-style deregulation brought to us by the Republican legislative majorities and then-governor Marc Racicot about 25 years ago. And we’re still paying the price for that policy disaster, having gone from the cheapest power in the northwest region to the most expensive, even though we re-regulated our utility sector. Mess with Texas? No thanks — their Republican politicians are doing a bang-up job of that already.

George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears in print each Sunday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.

