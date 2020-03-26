Whose side is the Montana Public Service Commission on?

In recent months the PSC has been acting strange. I’m not sure whether commissioners have a martini bubbler going in the back room or what, but it is not a crisp, sober decision-making body if press reports and leaked emails are to be believed. Climate deniers all, they seem disinterested or frightened by the public process, show up intermittently for meetings, and resent the increasing multitude of Montanans who don’t want NorthWestern Energy to double down on an expensive, outmoded, polluting energy source.

Flush with $200 million in profits last year, NorthWestern Energy could buy Puget Sound Energy’s 25% share and assume the liabilities of Colstrip 4 — without PSC oversight.

But company executives don’t want that. Apparently, even at $1, this investment is too risky for the company’s stockholders. NorthWestern Energy wants to keep the gravy train going.

Company executives want the PSC to guarantee that NorthWestern Energy’s 374,000 Montana ratepayers pay whatever bills and pollution cleanup come from running the Colstrip 4 plant for the next 20-plus years.