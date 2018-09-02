The Missoulian (August 15) labeled Matt Rosendale’s column “Health care reform must lower costs.” U.S. Sen. Jon Tester would likely agree. Rosedale would like to pin the tail (higher premiums and less access) on the donkey while Tester wishes to pin it on the elephant. Unfortunately, both appear to be blind. Few would contest that U.S. health care is out of step with the rest of the world and costs are out of control. Both the senator and the Republican candidate must address the cost of healthcare which raises insurance premiums and limits access. Both need to propose solutions and demonstrate leadership rather than blame higher insurance premiums on their opponent. Here is what they need to see and address:
1. Per capita spending on health care in the U.S., at $10,348 (2016), far exceeds that in comparable countries ($5,169). The second highest is $7,919 in Switzerland.
2. Healthcare accounts for 17.2 percent of the total U.S. economy, far greater than for any other country; Switzerland is next at 12.4 percent and the average for comparable countries is 9 percent.
3. With lower levels of spending, health outcomes in other countries are better than in the U.S. A Commonwealth Fund study ranked U.S. “healthcare performance” worst overall for 11 wealthy countries, with bottom rankings in the areas of “access,” “administrative efficiency,” “equity” and “health care outcomes.”
4. U.S. per person spending on pharmaceuticals ($1,000 in 2015) was 30 percent to 190 percent higher than in wealthy countries where universal health coverage and centralized pricing negotiations control pharmaceutical costs. Where centralized pricing exists in the U.S. (Veterans Affairs and Defense Department) prices are roughly half those at retail pharmacies.
So what’s the problem in the U.S.? Universal healthcare systems are the norm in all comparable countries. Some are single-payer systems, many involve multiple insurance companies offering mandatory coverage — often these systems are operated and controlled to an extent by sub-national bodies including provinces, states and municipalities.
Why are we unable to provide access to basic health care for all at reasonable cost? “Big money” is undoubtedly part of the problem.
Lobbying: The pharmaceutical and medical device industry spends more on lobbying than any other industry ($280 million in 2017). The insurance industry comes second ($160 million). Hospitals and nursing homes spent $103 million and health professionals spent $92 — totaling $435 million for healthcare lobbying in 2017 alone. These industry groups have spent well over $8 billion in the past 20 years to ensure that industry interests are given priority by elected officials.
Election funding: These same healthcare industries, for these same reasons, spend heavily on elections. The financial sector, including the insurance industry, contributed $1.1 billion to the 2016 election process while elements of the healthcare sector contributed a further $281 million.
Advertising: Pharmaceutical companies spent over $6 billion in “direct to consumer” advertising in 2017 (only automobile companies and fast food outlets spent more). More than another $20 billion was spent on marketing to health care professionals prescribing the products. Restrictions on pharmaceutical advertising lower costs in nearly all other countries.
Other factors: Unnecessary and inefficient services, excessive administrative costs and fraud raise healthcare costs by many billions of dollars.
If our elected officials, Democrat or Republican, allow the healthcare industry to dictate pricing rules, delivery methods, and utilize monopoly power, insurance rates will rise and access for many will be out of reach. Only by controlling medical costs will we be able to provide healthcare for all, whether financed by taxes or by insurance premiums.
Those in office, or seeking office, need to show us how they will get this done.