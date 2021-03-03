Why is the Florence-Carlton School Board defying public health authorities?

Last week, the trustees of the Florence-Carlton School (FCS) voted to revoke their mask requirement, over the objections of teachers and against the clear recommendations of public health agencies. They ignored the fact that vaccinations aren’t yet available to Montana educators, schoolchildren or most parents, and that coronavirus variants are raising the threat of another global surge.

Florence-Carlton has outstanding teachers and staff. Every day, they risk their health because they love the kids and they care about their work. Requiring masks in school is the least we can do to protect them in the face of perilous conditions. Yet the trustees’ vote makes us wonder if they understand the value of school personnel.

At the last board meeting, some attendees expressed views aligned with popular conspiracy theories and promoted the myth that COVID is no more deadly than the flu. Others urged the board to prioritize safety by adhering to the guidance of public health authorities. The trustees listened to only one side of this debate, as evidenced by their unanimous vote.