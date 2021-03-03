Why is the Florence-Carlton School Board defying public health authorities?

Last week, the trustees of the Florence-Carlton School (FCS) voted to revoke their mask requirement, over the objections of teachers and against the clear recommendations of public health agencies. They ignored the fact that vaccinations aren’t yet available to Montana educators, schoolchildren or most parents, and that coronavirus variants are raising the threat of another global surge.
Florence-Carlton has outstanding teachers and staff. Every day, they risk their health because they love the kids and they care about their work. Requiring masks in school is the least we can do to protect them in the face of perilous conditions. Yet the trustees’ vote makes us wonder if they understand the value of school personnel.
At the last board meeting, some attendees expressed views aligned with popular conspiracy theories and promoted the myth that COVID is no more deadly than the flu. Others urged the board to prioritize safety by adhering to the guidance of public health authorities. The trustees listened to only one side of this debate, as evidenced by their unanimous vote.
FCS parents have requested transparency and accountability. They’ve asked why the board failed to consult a single medical professional or public health expert before eliminating an essential safety precaution in the school. The board’s rationales are based on misinformation. Below are the trustees’ arguments, accompanied by our rebuttals:
1: We’re following the governor’s orders.
False. In his recent directive, Gov. Greg Gianforte recommended that public schools adhere to Centers for Disease Control guidelines regarding masks.
See the CDC’s new "Guidelines for Operating Schools During COVID-19."
2: Cloth masks don’t work. The CDC says so.
Also false. We’re disappointed they didn’t check their facts before making a high-stakes policy decision. See the CDC’s guidelines on masks.
3: Some kids don’t have masks, at least not good ones.
The school can’t give those kids masks?
4: Not everyone wears masks in Florence, so kids will get exposed outside of school.
We’re confused. They’re saying we shouldn’t try to keep kids safe at school because of dangers outside of school?
Schools have a legal and ethical duty to protect schoolchildren from “foreseeable harm.” In a maskless, indoor environment, COVID is a clearly foreseeable risk.
5: We can’t require masks because of personal freedom.
Really? But they can enforce rules about wearing hats and chewing gum at school?
6: COVID numbers are dropping, so we don’t need masks any longer.
Numbers are dropping, but epidemiologists say this isn’t over yet. Vaccines are helping, but Montana teachers and kids still can’t get vaccinated, so it’s way too early to eliminate precautions in schools.
Per a newly released report, a "well-coordinated public health effort… is essential to remain ahead of… variants that could dangerously accelerate the trajectory of the pandemic.”
Turning a school into a viral incubator doesn’t only endanger teachers and kids; it threatens the entire community.
7: We want kids to see each other’s faces.
So do we! We recognize their pain and grief because we’re feeling those things too. But ignoring public health recommendations won’t get us back to normal. It will only prolong the misery.
***
The board failed. They were duty-bound to base their high-stakes decision on empirical evidence and medical advice. Instead, they were swayed by unsubstantiated claims and the flawed logic of people who believe the pandemic is a hoax and that science is fake.
FCS board, we’re appealing to your moral conscience. We’re asking you to reverse your ill-informed decision and stand up for the safety of our whole community. Do you have the courage to make this right?
Dana Fitz Gale is the parents of two students in Florence-Carlton school. This column is signed by more than 100 parents, teachers and members of the Florence community, as well as public health supporters from elsewhere in Montana.
For the full list of names, see this column on Missoulian.com.
